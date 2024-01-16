Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Plastic pellets washed up on a Spanish beach. Europa Press
Authorities monitor Gibraltar coastline after plastic pellets wash up on nearby beach in Spain
Authorities monitor Gibraltar coastline after plastic pellets wash up on nearby beach in Spain

The government on the Rock said the incident could be linked to a spill from a cargo vessel in Galicia in December when six shipping containers fell into the sea

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 10:40

Environmental authorities are monitoring the Gibraltar coastline after plastic pellets washed up on Bolonia beach in Tarifa last week.

The Gibraltar government said the incident could be linked to the spill from the Toconao cargo ship on 8 December last year, when up to six containers carrying 26 tonnes of the small plastic pellets fell into the sea off the coast of Galicia.

The pellets, up to 4mm in diameter, are used in the manufacture of various plastic products such as bags and other packaging. They can be harmful to the environment as they are not biodegradable and are difficult to dispose of.

People are being asked to report any sightings of the pellets by phoning the Gibraltar government's department of environment on +350 58 00 96 20.

