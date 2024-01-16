Authorities monitor Gibraltar coastline after plastic pellets wash up on nearby beach in Spain

SUR in English Gibraltar Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 10:40 | Updated 10:52h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Environmental authorities are monitoring the Gibraltar coastline after plastic pellets washed up on Bolonia beach in Tarifa last week.

The Gibraltar government said the incident could be linked to the spill from the Toconao cargo ship on 8 December last year, when up to six containers carrying 26 tonnes of the small plastic pellets fell into the sea off the coast of Galicia.

Related news Environment 'Environmental disaster' after huge quantities of tiny plastic pellets wash up on at least thirty beaches in Galicia J. A. Guerrero

The pellets, up to 4mm in diameter, are used in the manufacture of various plastic products such as bags and other packaging. They can be harmful to the environment as they are not biodegradable and are difficult to dispose of.

People are being asked to report any sightings of the pellets by phoning the Gibraltar government's department of environment on +350 58 00 96 20.