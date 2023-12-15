Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The meeting with the MoneyVal Working Group. SUR
Anti-money-laundering group continues to work with Gibraltar
Finance

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 15 December 2023, 16:05

Gibraltar's minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, met on Monday this week again with the Council of Europe's MoneyVal Working Group for the last of its regular meetings of 2023.

The MoneyVal group is charged with working with and helping Gibraltar to be taken off international lists of states and territories with financial systems that leave them potentially open for use for money laundering and financing terrorism.

A plan for the next three years has now been prepared and is being rolled out across all areas.

Minister Feetham commented: "The effectiveness and sustainability of Gibraltar's work in fighting economic crime are critical aspects of our work and this needs to continue – without any interruption - if we are to succeed in always remaining white listed. That is my goal and I will work with our excellent team to ensure we achieve and maintain this."

