The List Río Real: a lifestyle that will captivate you The List Río Real complex offers 27 semi-detached and townhouse properties; a new concept of home for the most demanding clientele, surrounded by the most exclusive services so that all you need to do is enjoy yourself

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 12:00

In addition to their excellent finishes, their construction on different levels favours marvellous views of the Mediterranean Sea from all the properties.

27 exclusive homes with excellent finishes

The List Río Real has two types of homes, semi-detached and townhouses with 4 and 5 bedrooms, which also have their own basement and solarium with sea views. An unbeatable example of innovative and sustainable architecture.

Fill your life with unforgettable moments

Marbella, a paradise on earth where the sun and the sea go hand in hand, is home to this complex with extensive gardens connected by well-kept inner paths with an outdoor swimming pool for communal use, gymnasium, sauna, Turkish bath and massage room.

The townhouses have a solarium and private swimming pool on the top floor, from which the beauty of the Costa del Sol's breathtaking landscape can be admired.

With The List Río Real, you and your family and friends can enjoy the brightness and spaciousness of all the rooms in your home. You will have access to catering services, cocktail bar, restaurants, live music and activities for all tastes.

Everything you've always dreamed of, right by your home: stunning green areas, valleys on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, more than 300 days of sunshine a year and an average temperature of 21ºC, the real paradise of Europe.

Since the late 1940s, Marbella has established itself as a favourite destination for high society and the international jet set due to its luxurious range of services and its magnificent connections.

Everything you need, close to hand

If you wish to escape from routine without giving up the intimacy and serenity of your home, The List Río Real is your ideal choice.

With everything you need close at hand: airports, private schools, blue flag beaches, spas, health and beauty clinics, more than 20 world-class golf courses, hospitals, marina, boutiques, shopping centres and a long list of outdoor activities for everyone.

Work progress

Since the end of November, the works at The List Rio Real have made significant advances. Major progress has been made on the completion of the structuring of the first floors and the concrete roof structures as well as the backfilling and compacting of the ground behind.

Today you are closer to living the life you deserve.

We invite you to discover the full details of the development by visiting the website: www.thelisthomes.com.

comercial@a7homes.es

📞 +34 951 313 301

Promoted by Top Gestión