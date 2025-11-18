Costa del Sol focuses on international influencers to market itself as experiential destination

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 12:18 Share

Turismo Costa del Sol has worked with foreign content creators from various countries to promote Malaga province as an experiential destination that combines culture, tourism, activities, food and nature.

@Spainwithgabi, @cookingfromspain and @dreamexplorers were selected for their relevance in social media and their ability to generate impact in European markets, travelled through various spots on the Costa del Sol to reach audiences in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria, considered strategic markets "due to their loyalty, dynamism and growth potential".

As CEO Esperanza González from Turismo Costa del Sol said, this influencers' trip "shows the authenticity and diversity of experiences offered by the province throughout the year".

During the trip, the content creators had the opportunity to see first-hand the diversity of Malaga's rich landscapes, culture and gastronomy. The itinerary included places such as the Serranía de Ronda, Antequera, Marbella, Nerja, El Acebuchal and the surroundings of La Viñuela. González stated that their aim is to show a type of tourism connected to nature. The activities included kayaking in Nerja, quad biking in the Sierra de Marbella, the 'via ferrata' climbing route at the Presa de los Caballeros dam, a visit to the Caminito del Rey and a tour of 'Bosque Encantado' enchanted forest, as well as wine tasting at the Fábrica de Hojalata (tin can factory) and olive oil tastings at La Organic.

The trip resulted in a promotional video that will be released in the coming months to show the beauty and natural wealth of the province. Such "far-reaching audiovisual formats" seek to attract visitors from the main international markets. Moreover, the digital strategy signs "alliances with creators who inspire and validate the destination".