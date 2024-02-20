Woman locked up by daughter and son-in-law without food and water found dead in Huelva

M. B. Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 14:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

A wife and husband have been arrested in Huelva for allegedly neglecting and killing a 58-year-old woman who had special needs and lived with them.

The victim was the mother and mother-in-law of the pair arrested in Jabugo, in southwestern Spain. She has a disability of 33% and depended on her daughter and son-in-law. But she died on 31 December last year "in a total state of neglect", according to investigators.

Police launched an operation after receiving a report that the victim was in "a deplorable state of health, presenting symptoms of neglect, severe malnutrition and dehydration". According to officers, the woman's family had neglected her basic health, nutritional and social care.

The victim had a 33% disability and various medical issues that required special care, however, according to the Guardia Civil, the suspects allegedly had her confined to a room in the home, placing a padlock on the door. "She was left alone, without access to food, water or a toilet, and they had even locked the kitchen to prevent the deceased from freely accessing it," said the Guardia Civil.

They also allegedly prevented medical professionals who visited the victim from accessing the home, as well as the social worker assigned to the woman due to her level of dependency. According to Guardia Civil, the suspects prohibited other members of the family from visiting or having contact with the victim, "exclusively taking on her care and using her pension in a self-interested manner".