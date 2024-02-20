Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The daughter of the victim is arrested in Jabugo Guardia Civil
Woman locked up by daughter and son-in-law without food and water found dead in Huelva
Andalucía

Woman locked up by daughter and son-in-law without food and water found dead in Huelva

The victim had a 33% disability and required special care but she died 'in a total state of neglect', according to police

M. B.

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 14:14

Compartir

A wife and husband have been arrested in Huelva for allegedly neglecting and killing a 58-year-old woman who had special needs and lived with them.

The victim was the mother and mother-in-law of the pair arrested in Jabugo, in southwestern Spain. She has a disability of 33% and depended on her daughter and son-in-law. But she died on 31 December last year "in a total state of neglect", according to investigators.

Police launched an operation after receiving a report that the victim was in "a deplorable state of health, presenting symptoms of neglect, severe malnutrition and dehydration". According to officers, the woman's family had neglected her basic health, nutritional and social care.

The victim had a 33% disability and various medical issues that required special care, however, according to the Guardia Civil, the suspects allegedly had her confined to a room in the home, placing a padlock on the door. "She was left alone, without access to food, water or a toilet, and they had even locked the kitchen to prevent the deceased from freely accessing it," said the Guardia Civil.

They also allegedly prevented medical professionals who visited the victim from accessing the home, as well as the social worker assigned to the woman due to her level of dependency. According to Guardia Civil, the suspects prohibited other members of the family from visiting or having contact with the victim, "exclusively taking on her care and using her pension in a self-interested manner".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Farewell to early spring as icy blast set to hit Malaga province this weekend
  2. 2 Austria's largest energy company focuses on Malaga with ten projects lined up in the province
  3. 3 'They want to do business with our homes': outrage as tenants forced from their flats in Fuengirola
  4. 4 Thief who burrowed in and out of Mijas golf courses arrested
  5. 5 14-year-old boy dies after drinking energy drink laced with 'pink cocaine'
  6. 6 Teenager scooter rider in intensive care after being hit by alleged drunk driver in Estepona
  7. 7 Electric scooter rider bites driver in the face during traffic dispute in Malaga city
  8. 8 Beer bike pedalled through Malaga city found to be operating without valid permits
  9. 9 Seven cocaine smugglers arrested on the Costa del Sol after drugs found in fruit containers from Ecuador
  10. 10 Second court ruling overturned to allow Alhaurín horse charity to recover costs of care for abused animals

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad