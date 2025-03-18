What to see in Cordoba in two days if you're planning a weekend getaway

A.T. Seville Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 22:35 Compartir

Cordoba is one of the most beautiful cities in Spain and an essential destination for those who wish to immerse themselves in Andalusian history and culture. Situated on the banks of the Guadalquivir river and with a glorious past as the capital of the Caliphate of Cordoba, the city is a melting pot of Muslim, Christian and Jewish influences. Its historic quarter, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is home to unique monuments, patios and courtyards that buzz with life and charming alleyways that invite you to wander aimlessly. Known as the 'city of three cultures', this Andalusian gem offers a wealth of fascinating places to discover. If you only have a weekend, here's a complete guide to make the most of your short visit.

First day: the historic heart of Cordoba

The best way to start the day is with a good breakfast. You can opt for a traditional "desayuno molinero", with bread, olive oil and tomato, or some churros with chocolate. With renewed energy, head for the Mezquita-Cathedral of Cordoba, the jewel of the city and one of the most impressive monuments in Spain. Its architecture, which combines Islamic and Christian art, is testimony to the cultural richness of the city. It is best to visit it early in the morning to avoid the crowds and, if possible, with a guided tour that allows you to get to know all its history and symbolism in detail.

Nearby, the Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos (an official royal house of the Catholic monarchs) offers another view of Cordoba's splendour. Its gardens are perfect for a relaxing stroll, and from the Torre de los Leones you have a privileged view of the city from the top of this tower. After touring its courtyards and rooms, a good plan is to cross the Roman Bridge, with centuries of history under its stones, to the Calahorra tower, where the living museum of Al-Andalus is located, an interesting stop to learn more about the coexistence of Muslims, Jews and Christians in medieval Cordoba.

Zoom Roman bridge of Cordoba. Tripadvisor

Flavours of Cordoba and the charm of its courtyards

For lunchtime, there's nothing better than to immerse yourself in the local gastronomy in a traditional tavern such as Casa Pepe de la Judería or Taberna El N°10, where you can try specialities such as salmorejo, oxtail or aubergines with honey. Afterwards, a stroll through the Patios de San Basilio allows you to discover another of Cordoba's great treasures. Although the festival of los Patios de Córdoba takes place in May, many of the district's courtyards are open to the public all year round, full of flowers and with an aesthetic that captivates visitors.

Continuing the tour, step into the Jewish Quarter, a network of narrow white streets full of charm. Don't miss the Calleja de las Flores, one of the most photographed streets in the city, and Cordoba's synagogue, one of the few remaining synagogues in Spain. After a full day of exploring, an excellent option is to relax in the Arab baths of Hammam Al-Andalus, enjoying its warm pools and a relaxing massage to replenish your strength before dinner.

Zoom Cordoba's synagogue. ABC

To end the day, dinner at Taberna Salinas or Casa Rubio is an excellent option. Then, if you still have some energy left, attend a flamenco show or take a night-time stroll along the banks of the Guadalquivir river to close the day with an unforgettable experience.

Day two: a journey into the Caliphate's past

A good plan to start the morning is to visit Medina Azahara, the palatine city built by Abderramán III in the 10th century. It is located about eight kilometres from Cordoba city and is one of the most impressive archaeological sites in Spain. To get there, you can opt for the car or the tourist bus that leaves from Victoria Market.

After touring its ruins and soaking up its history, it's time to return to Cordoba and enjoy lunch in the city centre, where you can sample different specialities in a more lively area. In the afternoon, a good idea is to visit the Santa Marina district, a place steeped in tradition. There you will find the statue of Cristo de los Faroles, one of the most emblematic spots in the city. Not far away, the Palacio de Viana offers a unique experience with its series of courtyards and noble halls that reflect the essence of the most stately face of Cordoba.

Zoom Viana palace. Tripadvisor

To round off this weekend getaway, a stroll through the Plaza de la Corredera, the only Castilian-style main square in Andalucía, and the Plaza de las Tendillas, the commercial heart of Cordoba, is perhaps the best way to say farewell to this city. There, you can have a last coffee or something stronger, soaking up the atmosphere before returning home with the feeling of having discovered an unforgettable corner of Spain.

We recommend you visit the city in spring, especially in May, when the Festival de los Patios and the Cruces de Mayo (a religious festival of the city's ancient crosses) are celebrated. With this guide, you can enjoy a unique weekend in Cordoba, discovering its history, its gastronomy and its incomparable atmosphere.