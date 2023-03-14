What will the weather be like in the south of Spain this week? The arrival of two weather fronts will result in the maximum temperatures dropping across Andalucía after the summer-like temperatures at the weekend

This week two weather fronts will arrive in Andalucía, although they are not very strong, so the rain will be scarce, while the maximum temperatures will drop slightly and the minimum temperatures will be above the average for the time of year.

This has been forecast by the regional spokesperson for Spain’s state weather agency (Aemet) in Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, Juan de Dios del Pino, who explained that the first front will arrive at the end of today (Tuesday, 14 March) and will last until Thursday, but "it will not be very active" and will leave "a minimal drop in maximum temperatures."

In addition, del Pino said that during the day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday "we will have clear skies", except for Tuesday morning which "will have low clouds and mist like on Monday, but they will dissipate throughout the day."

With the entry of the second front, at the end of Thursday, "it is possible" that it will leave some rainfall in the Huelva region, but "very little, not exceeding 5mm", the regional representative of Aemet forecast.

Regarding temperatures, the maximum will suffer a slight drop of about 3C between Tuesday and Wednesday, which will recover later in the week. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, reaching 28 degrees in the provinces of Seville and Granada, followed by Cordoba, with 27; Jaen, with 26; Almeria, with 25; Malaga and Huelva, with 22, and Cadiz, with 21st. On Friday maximum temperatures will drop again, but they will recover throughout the weekend.

With regard to night temperatures, the minimum will be above the average, with Friday night being the one with the highest minimum, with 4C more.

As for the weekend weather, there is a lot of uncertainty, "it is possible that some rain will fall on Saturday, but it will be scarce," del Pino said.