Weather agency forecasts a 'thermal rollercoaster' for south of Spain

Aemet, is predicting "sharp rises and falls depending on the day" and values of "between 5C and 10C above normal"

Almudena Nogués Malaga

The official start of spring is just around the corner but an unstable weather period will herald the start of the season. After a few days of early summer, with temperatures hovering around 30C in many parts of Andalucía, the weather could take a turn this week, according to Spain's national weather agency, Aemet .

The forecast predicts a "thermal roller coaster" characterised by sudden and abrupt changes in temperatures with "sharp rises and falls depending on the day" and values of "between 5C and 10C above normal for the season", Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo said.

The dry and sunny weather, with higher temperatures than usual for this time of year, will continue until Thursday or Friday, when the influence of a storm will lead to a drop in temperatures and bring rain, Aemet said.

"Precipitation will be heaviest in Galicia and around the central system. In the rest of the country, especially in the east and south of the mainland, rainfall will be scarce," Aemet said.

In Andalucía, the highest maximum temperatures these days will be in the provinces of Jaén, Cordoba and Seville. "Thursday will be the day when temperatures will rise the most and also in Granada [province], where maximum temperatures will be between 26C and 28C. The probability of precipitation is very low and the wind will blow from the east with moderate to strong easterly winds in the Strait of Gibraltar," weather expert José Luis Escudero wrote in his 'Thunder and lightning' ('Tomentas y rayos') blog on SUR.

Looking ahead to Friday in Andalucía, the probability of weak and occasional rainfall increases in the provinces of Huelva, Seville, Cordoba and Cadiz. In the westernmost inland areas of Malaga province "a few drops may fall" Escudero said. "The wind will turn to the west, with moderate to strong gusts expected on the Mediterranean coast, more likely in the afternoon," Escudero added.