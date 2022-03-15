Watch as skiers take to orange snow in Andalucía's Sierra Nevada The calima weather phenomenon carried Saharan sand with it to the south of Spain, this Tuesday morning

The scene in the Sierra Nevada, in Spain's Granada province. / @Villarejo

This was the unreal scene in the Sierra Nevada ski resort, near Granada, in the south of Spain this Tuesday morning, 15 March, when the snow turned a dark shade of orange.

The calima weather phenomenon, that carried Saharan sand with it, was responsible for that dramatic colour change of the normally pristine snow in the Andalusian ski resort.

The scene was shared on Twitter by journalist Esteban Villarejo.

Many other areas in the south of Spain have been affected by the orange dust, which fell as ‘mud’ in areas where it mixed with rain.