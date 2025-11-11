Watch as great ball of fire streaks across night sky in south of Spain
The incandescent rock entered the atmosphere travelling at around 106,000 kilometres per hour
Malaga
Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 16:17
Another fireball has been seen in the sky in Spain, after crossing Andalucía. Many people reported seeing it from Jaén and Cordoba around 8.26pm on Saturday evening, 7 October.
As astrophysicist and researcher José María Madiedo explained, the fireball was a rock detached from comet 2P/Encke that entered the atmosphere at 106,000 kilometres per hour.
Identified with the code #SWEMN20251108_192615, the fireball illuminated the sky across Spain. It started 104 kilometres above Peal de Becerro (Jaén) and ended at 60 kilometres above Santa Cruz (Cordoba).