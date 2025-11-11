Watch as great ball of fire streaks across night sky in south of Spain

Ester Requena Malaga Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 16:17 Share

Another fireball has been seen in the sky in Spain, after crossing Andalucía. Many people reported seeing it from Jaén and Cordoba around 8.26pm on Saturday evening, 7 October.

As astrophysicist and researcher José María Madiedo explained, the fireball was a rock detached from comet 2P/Encke that entered the atmosphere at 106,000 kilometres per hour.

Identified with the code #SWEMN20251108_192615, the fireball illuminated the sky across Spain. It started 104 kilometres above Peal de Becerro (Jaén) and ended at 60 kilometres above Santa Cruz (Cordoba).