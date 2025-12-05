Granada city's Albaicín residents report antisocial behaviour around Nasrid wall

Sandra Martínez Friday, 5 December 2025, 19:02 Share

Empty bottles, plastic cups and other rubbish have been accumulating on the surface of the Nasrid wall next to the Callejón de San Luis in the historic Albaicín area of Granada city for several weeks and local residents have had enough. They have reported the late-night gatherings to the police and Manuel, a local resident, has told newspaper IDEAL that "groups of fifteen or twenty kids come every Friday and stay there until late... with all that that entails".

The night-time gatherings are accompanied by music and shouting that goes on for several hours and ends up with the area full of rubbish. "We see litter bins full of bottles, glass from others that have been broken... we want to walk around without problems", Manuel says. At his feet there are cigarettes, vapes and plastic bags lying around.

The residents reported the problem at the last Albaicín district council meeting and asked for measures and more vigilance. They took it upon themselves to remove a ladder that the youngsters were using to climb over a two-metre wall, which they argue is damaging the historical structure. The ladder was being used to climb through a small window to access a terrace behind the wall. "It is not only harming us, but also to the heritage and image of the city," they say.

The terrace to which they climb is located next to the Puerta de Fajalauza, one of the six entrances to the Albaicín wall, built in the fourteenth century to defend the city. The wall through which they enter is also full of graffiti.

"Who would like to have this image next to their houses?" they ask. The space is used by locals as a place to walk their pets and spend leisure time with their children, but the rubbish that has accumulated is putting them off. Inside this kind of 'rooftop' where they spend their free time, there is also a mattress and some blankets.

However, this is not the only place in the Albaicín where 'botellones' - large gatherings where people drink and socialise - take place. The mirador de San Miguel Alto and aljibe del Zenete have become other favourite places for young people to gather.

Police action

Local Police say that they are aware of the remains of the "botellón" in the area and that is why officers keep a watchful eye on the neighbourhood, which is intensified at weekends. Residents are urged to notify them when this situation arises.

As many of these points in the Albaicín are hidden areas or are located behind alleyways, residents argue that better lighting should be installed, particularly in the alleyway behind the aljibe de San Luis, through which this place is reached. "This would help to reduce vandalism and gatherings at this point or to identify the perpetrators," they say.