Vueling boosts flight connectivity in Andalucía with five million seats, half of them at Malaga Airport

Pilar Martínez London Thursday, 6 November 2025, 13:31 | Updated 14:14h.

Although the second day of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London boasted fewer attendees, Andalucía presented its historic figures from the high tourist season overview: 531,000 workers in the tourist sector, almost 6.6 billion euros in revenue from international visitors and more than 13.8 million tourists, the latter from July to September.

Regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal also announced that airline Vueling will expand connectivity in the region. During the next high season, which starts in March 2026 and ends with the clock change in October, the company will offer a total of five million seats at six Andalusian airports, which represents a 4% increase in air capacity. Almost half of this supply of seats will be concentrated at Malaga Airport.

Bernal during the second day of the WTM.

Vueling director of public affairs Rosaura Ferriz outlined the company's plans and confirmed that the Costa del Sol will have 2.4 million seats available from Malaga to 14 Spanish and international destinations. Without providing more details, Ferriz highlighted that this year's numbers will grow next summer. In addition, she announced that Vueling will increase flight frequencies from Malaga to Paris-Orly and London-Gatwick to more than three flights a day. From the Costa del Sol, the company will also fly to Brussels, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Bilbao, Santiago de Compostela, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Ibiza and Las Palmas.

As for Andalucía as a whole, next summer Vueling will connect the region with 17 destinations (12 domestic and five international). There will be an increase of 10% in international seats (110,000 added) compared to this year. "We consolidate our role as a key airline in Andalucía, strengthening our presence in Seville, Malaga, Granada, Almeria, Jerez and Cordoba," Ferriz said.

Additional aircraft

To next year's expansion plans, Vueling will add another aircraft at Seville Airport, which will contribute to the creation of local employment and an extra two million seats, nearly 6% more than this past summer. In addition, Vueling will launch a route between Seville and London-Heathrow, with a daily flight.

In Jerez, the airline will add two more weekly frequencies to Barcelona and three more weekly flights to Mallorca and Bilbao. Vueling will also have an overnight aircraft based in Granada, which will allow it to operate the first and last flight of the day, favouring intercontinental flights and business tourism. It will also add three weekly frequencies between Almeria and Barcelona, reaching an operation of one flight per day. Ferriz highlighted that, for the first time, the connection between Cordoba and Barcelona will operate for the entire summer season of 2026, with two weekly frequencies.

"With allies like Vueling, the only company that operates in the six Andalusian airports, we consolidate the Andalusian economic engine capable of generating employment and gaining in competitiveness and opportunities for Andalusians," Bernal said.

The regional minister said that, from March to September, Andalusian airports had registered 5.8 million passengers and almost 40,000 flights.

High season overview

Bernal stated that air connectivity was key to achieving a historic summer that saw the creation of more than half a million summer jobs for the first time ever, with a contribution of 9.5 billion euros. The regional minister followed that by saying that Andalusian tourism now accounts for almost 20% of all tourism jobs in the country and is the fastest growing region. "It does so, moreover, with greater stability, more permanent contracts and a temporary employment rate that keeps dropping year after year," he said.

Tourist spending has also increased (+8.2%), reaching almost 6.6 billion euros just from international visitors, with an "average daily expenditure of 90.77 euros, 7.15% more than in 2024".

Andalucía has loyal international visitors, but also 9.5 million domestic fans, which makes it the leading destination on the national market. International tourists grew by 5.6% this past summer, reaching 4.3 million. "In the case of the British market, not only did it remain loyal to Andalucía, but its relative weight increased, reflecting the strength of the destination and the trust in the offer and consolidating its position as the main international market," Bernal stated.