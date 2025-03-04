Vodafone and Junta de Andalucía to create the largest free public wifi network in Spain

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 16:10 Compartir

British technology company Vodafone, in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucía, presented its Plan Vuela at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday 4 March. The project aims to bring free wifi connectivity to over 3,100 regional government offices and 700 municipalities in Andalucía, boosting education, innovation and efficiency in the region.

The initiative is a milestone in the digitisation of Andalucía and a guarantee of universal, secure and efficient internet access for more than eight million citizens and public employees.

Plan Vuela sets great expectations for the future and a complex operation. For starters, the network requires the installation of 27,000 wifi access points and 4,500 hubs, 800 kilometres of cabling as well as coordination with 82 agencies and their respective buildings, involving architects, building managers and security teams.

Variety of connected sites

The deployment of this public wifi network involves from hospitals with strict access protocols to offices in low-population municipalities that have limited opening hours, as well as buildings listed as assets of cultural interest, such as the monumental complex of the Alhambra, where Vodafone has been working for almost a year to ensure an installation in line with the site's historical value.

The project will not only provide citizens with wifi, but will also seek to improve administrative efficiency, modernising it through the creation of three specialised networks: the Vuela network, which provides unified public access throughout the region, with secure authentication for all citizens; the corporate network, which offers connectivity for public employees in 10,500 offices, facilitating wireless work and internal mobility between offices in a transparent manner; and the Internet of things network, which offers advanced connectivity for smart devices.

During the presentation, Vodafone also highlighted that the project has been developed with the highest security standards: high capacity authentication of simultaneous users through advanced access control systems; a multi-vendor infrastructure with hybrid cloud integration and centralised management; and advanced encryption and traffic tunnelling.

Also present at the conference, regional minister Antonio Sanz highlighted that the Andalucía Vuela wifi network is the largest free wifi network in Europe. Educational centres, senior citizen centres, youth centres, libraries, and government offices already have access to this network, which guarantees secure and high-speed browsing for both citizens and public employees, with an investment of more than 64 million euros.

With an investment of over 1 billion euros until 2027, the Andalusian government is deploying a digital ecosystem that ranges from improving connectivity to training citizens in digital skills, with the clear goal of achieving a 100% digital Andalucía by 2030.

In addition to the Vuela network, there are the Puntos Vuela: a network of 770 digital skills centres distributed across municipalities in the region with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants and disadvantaged neighbourhoods, making it the largest digital skills centre network in Europe.