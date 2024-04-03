Video: This was the incredible moment a dam in the south of Spain had to open the flood gates to make way for heavy rainfall

Diego Callejón Granada Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 11:17 | Updated 11:28h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Apart from the damage caused by rain and wind as storm Norman hit the region last week, the downpours were great news for Andalucía given the current drought situation. The constant rain that fell in recent days and the run-off from the mountains has led to an improvement in the situation of the reservoirs. And the Quéntar reservoir in Granada province is a good example of this, being almost full to bursting.

¡Que llueva que llueva la Virgen de la Cueva!... El pantano de #Quentar en #Granada, abre compuertas en previsión de rebose. ¡¡Cómo estamos!! pic.twitter.com/IGypMjDdis — Agustín Martínez 🔻🇪🇦 (@Agus_Martinez58) March 28, 2024

A video recorded by Amando Rodríguez and shared on their X account showed the exact moment the flood dates were opened at the dam over the Easter period to release water to make room for heavy rain, something that was described as "quite unusual".