Video: Boat crew members who shot at killer whale near Strait of Gibraltar identified by Spanish police
The Guardia Civil has identified the people onboard the catamaran that fired the shots at the orca, the largest member of the dolphin family

Europa Press

Malaga

Saturday, 19 August 2023, 20:33

Guardia Civil officers in Spain have identified the crew members of the boat that allegedly fired shots at a killer whale in an area near the Strait of Gibraltar.

The investigation began after a PACMA animal rights association video went viral on social media networks, in which the occupants of a catamaran "fired several shots" at the orca, the largest member of the dolphin family.

