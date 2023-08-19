Video: Boat crew members who shot at killer whale near Strait of Gibraltar identified by Spanish police

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Guardia Civil officers in Spain have identified the crew members of the boat that allegedly fired shots at a killer whale in an area near the Strait of Gibraltar.

¡A tiros con las orcas!

Nos hacen llegar este vídeo que, según se informa, ha sido grabado en el Estrecho, desde una embarcación de observación turística.



Las orcas están catalogadas como especie vulnerable en el Catálogo Español de Especies Amenazadas (CEEA), por lo que está… pic.twitter.com/fhhsSqGLFF — PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) August 18, 2023

The investigation began after a PACMA animal rights association video went viral on social media networks, in which the occupants of a catamaran "fired several shots" at the orca, the largest member of the dolphin family.