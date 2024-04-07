Unexpected drop in the price of olive oil in Andalucía following recent rains

C. Á. Granada Sunday, 7 April 2024, 21:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The price of olive oil has been a hot topic in many households in Spain in recent months, with its high price leaving many frustrated and some choosing not to buy it altogether.

But recent data shows there has been a change in the trend, at least in Andalucía, possibly thanks to the rains that fell throughout the region last month. M

arch saw its most significant drop so far this year, according to the Junta's price and market observatory. It found that from 18 March to 24 March, the price of extra virgin olive oil fell to 8.14 euros per litre. Although the price is still high, a decrease has definitely been noticed. For example, in the week from 19 February to 25 February, just one month earlier, it was priced at 9.24 euros.

The same has happened with other types of oil, such as virgin olive oil. This last week it cost 7.95 euros while a month ago the price was 8.46 euros.