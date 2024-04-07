Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Data shows a drop in the cost of extra virgin olive oil. Ideal
Unexpected drop in the price of olive oil in Andalucía following recent rains
Retail

Unexpected drop in the price of olive oil in Andalucía following recent rains

Although the price is still high, a noticeable decrease has been recorded according to data from the Junta regional government

C. Á.

Granada

Sunday, 7 April 2024, 21:19

Compartir

The price of olive oil has been a hot topic in many households in Spain in recent months, with its high price leaving many frustrated and some choosing not to buy it altogether.

But recent data shows there has been a change in the trend, at least in Andalucía, possibly thanks to the rains that fell throughout the region last month. M

arch saw its most significant drop so far this year, according to the Junta's price and market observatory. It found that from 18 March to 24 March, the price of extra virgin olive oil fell to 8.14 euros per litre. Although the price is still high, a decrease has definitely been noticed. For example, in the week from 19 February to 25 February, just one month earlier, it was priced at 9.24 euros.

The same has happened with other types of oil, such as virgin olive oil. This last week it cost 7.95 euros while a month ago the price was 8.46 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola neighbourhood to welcome spring with colourful street party
  2. 2 A chance to visit the Malaga waterfalls that sparkle after the first spring rains
  3. 3 Fuengirola becomes better connected after joining local travel consortium
  4. 4 Patriotic English gear up for large-scale shindig in Benalmádena to honour St George
  5. 5 Kingsway Tunnel celebrates 1st birthday
  6. 6 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  7. 7 Meet the Malaga teenager who went viral for wanting to be a goat farmer
  8. 8 Former Spanish football boss detained in corruption inquiry on flying into Madrid
  9. 9 Annual period to complete tax returns in Spain opens until 1 July
  10. 10 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Citrus trifoliata

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad