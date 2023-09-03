Town hall criticised after gifting alcohol to men and a washcloth to women in a village in the Alpujarras

Camilo Álvarez Granada Compartir Copiar enlace

A local council in Andalucía's Granada province has raised eyebrows after gifting alcohol to men and a washcloth to women as part of the town hall's annual picnic it puts on for the village's elderly population.

The little more than 700 inhabitants of Albondón, a small municipality in the Alpujarra region, enjoyed this August's fiestas of San Luis on the 24th, 25th and 26th, as they do every year. Among the usual events for more than a decade, the elderly of the village have their own special celebration, a picnic organised by the town hall in collaboration with the Sierra y Mar women's association.

Each year, the organisers of this gathering of the elderly give the attendees a gift. But this year the gift has generated some controversy, after the men received a bottle of alcohol, while the women received a decorated mug with a washcloth inside.

Opposition councillors in Albondón criticised the gesture. "The Socialist party (in government) champions the fight for equality, but then fails to set an example with situations like this", they told SUR. They said that they have received complaints about the gifts, as it is considered them sexist, and asked for an explanation from the municipal government team.

But the town hall said that it had not received any complaints and that "it is a tradition to give something to the elderly for the holidays, every year something different, and this year it has been done this way". The council added it did not understand how it could generate controversy, nor did it see anything wrong in the choice of gifts.