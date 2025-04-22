Tourism in Andalucía is expected to grow by four per cent this spring

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 12:46 Compartir

According to the Exceltur alliance for excellence in tourism in Spain, the Andalusian tourism sector is expected to grow by 4.1 per cent this spring. "Andalucía should see a good performance for spring 2025 both in its most international city destinations and in the destinations along its coast," stated Exceltur in its latest report on tourism outlook.

The non-profit Exceltur group is formed by the heads of the 30 leading Spanish tourist groups from the sectors including airlines, cruise companies, hotels, travel agencies and tour operators.

The report said that the outlook for the Mediterranean coast is also favourable for this period, although it highlights the expected evolution in Valencia, where an increase of 5.6% is expected; Murcia, with 4.6%; and Catalonia, with an increase of 3.9%. "A destination that continues to benefit from its urban-cultural attractiveness and the dynamism of international tourism, although they are cautious about the evolution of the US market."

There is also good news for 'green Spain' with estimated growth in the Basque Country, Asturias and Cantabria of between 7% and 5.1%, which shows that they continue to position themselves as reference destinations thanks to their natural environment, gastronomy, cultural wealth and new rail connections.

However, Exceltur pointed out that the industry, which is very sensitive to any geopolitical movement, is closely following the trade war initiated by the US president with the increase in tariffs. It also states that despite beginning to perceive a certain impact of the global tariff escalation in some tourism markets, such as the US and the UK, and subject to the cross effects of the various responses and still uncertain scenarios, "we remain cautious about its impact on tourism activity in Spain during 2025".

The Exceltur report said, "In the short term and with the information available to date, it is still difficult to estimate the impact that the profound transformations in the global scenario and the escalation of tariffs will have on the Spanish tourism sector. The final effect is subject to the course of the negotiation process with all the affected economies and its implications on the global economy, the levels of confidence and uncertainty of all economic agents and its translation into tourism consumption decisions."

Although it warns of an impact on tourists from the US due to a temporary weakening of the dollar, it does say this may have a positive impact on the rest of the international markets, especially Asian and European, as well as domestic ones. "Under these conditions, tourism would continue to be a dynamic element of the Spanish economy," the report points out, adding that this industry accounts for 224.3 billion euros of the value of tourism GDP forecast for Spain in 2025, accounting for 13.4 per cent.