Top Spanish fashion designer and stylist Cristo Báñez found dead at his home in Seville

Cristo Báñez, the Spanish designer and stylist, has been found dead at his home in Seville at the age of 41. The cause of death is not yet known, but he had no diagnosed illness. His body is awaiting an autopsy.

A fashion lover, the dressmaker from Almonte in Huelva was a close friend of popular faces in Spain such as actress Eva González and model María José Suárez.

Báñez studied styling and pattern making and made a name for himself with his flamenco dresses, which have been worn by the likes of Elisabeth Reyes, Raquel Rodríguez, Raquel Revuelta and Vicky Martín Berrocal and her sister Rocío.

He took after his mother, who was a dressmaker and introduced Báñez to the sewing machine. In 2016, he participated in a competition dedicated to the promotion of future designers and was part of the judging panel of Quiero Ser with Dulceida and Madame Rosa.

Báñez created his own clothing collections with a workshop set up in his own home, where he would often accept customers.

He paired this career with his television appearances including the sewing talent show Aguja Flamenca, broadcast on Canal Sur. His last big public event was the SIMOF catwalk, where he was a member of the judging panel.

The Almonte town council expressed its dismay at Báñez’s death, who only a few days ago was there filming a programme.

"The town council of Almonte wishes to express its sorrow at the death of the designer Cristo Báñez and to convey its condolences to his family and friends. The local government team wants to publicly recognise his work in which he has always carried the name of the town of Almonte, where he also announced last year's fair,” it wrote on its social media accounts.