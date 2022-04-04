Three days of mourning in Andalucía to mark the death of regional government minister Javier Imbroda Flags will fly at half-mast on regional government buildings until midnight on Tuesday and the president of the Junta de Andalucía cancelled events he was due to attend in Madrid

The Junta de Andalucía has declared three days of official mourning and flags are being flown at half-mast on all its public buildings following the death of the regional government’s Minister for Education and Sport, Javier Imbroda Ortiz, on Saturday. He was 61 and had been suffering from cancer.

The president of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, paid an emotional tribute to Imbroda as he spoke to journalists before going in to the meeting of the Partido Popular’s National Executive Committee on Sunday morning, saying he was a “wonderful person” and a “great friend”. Moreno also cancelled the events which had been due to take place in Madrid to commemorate Andalucía Day.

The Junta’s Minister for Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marín, will take over at the Education and Sport Department for the time being. The period of mourning will end at 24.00h on Tuesday, 5 April.