The Spanish village where the main square is a bullring

Just a few kilometres away from Aracena, the town that undoubtedly steals the show within the Aracena and Picos de Aroche Natural Park, lies one of the mountain range's best-kept secrets: the tiny village of Linares de la Sierra . Here you can simply connect with peace and quiet and nature in all its splendour.

Linares de la Sierra is small. It can be reached on foot from Aracena via a pleasant walk along beautiful trails. It enjoys a privileged location in a stunning, lush valley full of vegetation. The drive there is also an absolute delight, following the road that winds its way through mountains and forests.

The village itself is very small and, as is common with this type of location, has been losing inhabitants in recent decades, to the point where it currently has only 350 residents. Its location, the tranquillity that its streets exude and its beautiful landscapes make it an ideal place to enjoy a rural getaway, preferably in the cooler months of the year, from autumn onwards, when the colours of the surrounding countryside are at their best.

It is a place that has been inhabited by different settlers and civilisations throughout history, so the presence of the Phoenicians and the Romans is pretty evident. The municipality became a place of greater importance during the period of Muslim rule, when the population increased thanks to the wealth gained from mining activities in the area and its importance on the trade routes in those times.

An aged beauty

Nowadays, Linares de la Sierra is a place of undeniable beauty, having managed to maintain the essence of its character over the last few decades, something that not all mountain villages can boast. Its streets have a labyrinthine layout and the curious cobblestones found in many of them are particularly noteworthy, some are even decorated with figures and various coats of arms.

The bullring is also a place of recreation for all residents and visitors to Linares de la Sierra.

One of the most remarkable sights that visitors can discover and enjoy in the village of Linares de la Sierra is its bullring, practically invisible at first glance, as it is literally just another square in the village. The actual arena of the bullring is literally located where the village streets look like they were naturally widened to create a square, where whitewashed stands lean against the parish church that overlooks the whole place. This village square cannot be fully appreciated without the presence of an imposing cork oak tree, which stands in the middle of one of the bullring's stands and provides shade.

Chroniclers of history recount that the origins of this curious construction date back to the 18th century , a time when bullrings were located in the heart of many towns in Andalucía. Bullfights radically transformed the urban landscape of these towns, where even the balconies of neighbouring houses were converted into privileged viewing boxes for the spectacle.

Nowadays, this beautiful and unusual bullring also serves as an open-air theatre and hosts various social events. It also provides a terrace where visitors can sit for a while, just relax and enjoy some refreshments at one of the nearby bars.