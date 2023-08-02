Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Andalusian reservoirs are almost 6% lower compared to last year. SUR
This is the current state of the reservoirs in Andalucía
Drought crisis

This is the current state of the reservoirs in Andalucía

Drought crisis

Nationally, Spain's water reserve is currently at 42.2% of its total capacity - but the situation is a lot worse in the south of the country

Europa Press

Seville

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 17:38

Andalusia's reservoirs continue to drop their level of water this week and now stand at 2,512 hectometres, which represents 22.5% of their capacity. Compared to last year, this level is 5.8% lower than now.

According to Tuesday's data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, consulted by Europa Press, in the last week, the water stored in the reservoirs of the Guadalquivir basin fell 0.7% to 21.1% with a total of 1,695 cubic hectometres, while those of the region's other main reserves, in the Andalusian Mediterranean basin, fell 0.7% to 29.6% of their capacity.

Smaller reservoir systems in Andalucía include the Tinto, Odiel and Piedras in Huelva province, and the Guadalete-Barbate in Cadiz. The reservoirs in Huelva fell by four cubic hectometres to 148 hectometres, with their reserve at 64.6% of their capacity, and those in Cadiz lost 37 hectometres to stand at 19.4% of their capacity.

Nationally, Spain's water reserve is currently at 42.2% of its total capacity. The reservoirs hold 23,637 cubic hectometres of water, decreasing in the last week by 1.2% of their total capacity.

This week, the maximum rainfall registered in Spain was in San Sebastian where 23.2 mm fell.

