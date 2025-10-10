The Andalusian mine that looks like a red planet and is declared an industrial heritage site

A.T Huelva Friday, 10 October 2025, 14:39 Share

In the province of Huelva, between hills and reddish valleys, lies the Riotinto mine. At first glance, it may seem a strange landscape: the soil has a deep coppery hue and the Tinto river flows through the area with its red waters, tinged by the minerals it carries. It is not just the colour that makes it interesting, however: metals have been mined there for more than 5,000 years, making it the oldest active mine in the world. Today, Riotinto combines mining activities with tourism and industrial heritage, receiving more than 100,000 visitors every year.

Centuries of history

The extraction of minerals at Riotinto began long before there were historical records. Tartessos and phoenicians were already extracting copper from these lands. With the Romans, mining intensified and became a strategic resource. But it was in the 19th century that the area really changed, as British companies introduced modern machinery, open-cast mines and railways to transport the minerals to the port of Huelva. Industrial exploitation completely transformed the landscape and the life of the nearby villages, many of which came into being thanks to mining activities.

Today, Riotinto not only preserves historical remains, but continues operating as a copper mine at full capacity. Atalaya Mining extracts more than 50,000 tonnes per year, combining modern industrial activity with heritage preservation.

Riotinto as a tourist destination

The Riotinto mining park takes visitors on a trip through the history of mining and this unique landscape. The 90-minute Riotinto Experience tour them from the mining museum to the Atalaya Mining facilities in a special vehicle. During the visit, you can see the machinery in action, learn about copper extraction and understand how modern mining can be done in a safe and environmentally friendly way.

The tour includes stops at several highlights:

The Cerro Colorado open-pit mine that impresses with its size;

The processing plant, where the extracted copper is transformed;

The San Dionisio hill, which is the highest point of the park, with the Santa Barbara cross and panoramic views of the whole area.

What to see in the mining park

In addition to the Riotinto Experience, the park offers other points of interest:

Mining museum: tools, documents and machinery that tell the story of mining in Riotinto from ancient times to the present day;

Casa 21 in Bellavista: a former British-era dwelling, showing the cultural and industrial influence of mining;

Tourist railway: a train that travels along the old roads where the mineral was transported;

Corta Atalaya: another emblematic open-pit mine;

Peña de Hierro: an underground mine 250 metres deep where you can walk through galleries and learn how the miners worked;

'Mars on Earth' circuit: a route through the reddest and most spectacular landscapes, ideal for geology enthusiasts or for those looking to take photos.

Each visitor can choose the experience that best suits their time and interests, from short three-hour tours to full six-hour days in which you can visit all the spots.

Heritage and responsible tourism

The mining park aims not only to attract visitors but also to preserve and enhance mining history. The Río Tinto foundation and the Minería y Vida foundation have signed an agreement to promote geomining tourism and the recovery of industrial heritage. This includes educational activities, events and collaboration with other institutions to ensure that tourism and the mining industry coexist in a sustainable manner.

The Riotinto mining basin is an example of how an industrial area can reinvent itself and become a cultural and economic driving force. To visit Riotinto is not just to see a mine: it is to travel through a unique landscape and through the history of mining in Spain. The park surprises visitors just by simply offering a walk on top of its red ground and surrounded by history.