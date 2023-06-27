These are the top ten rivers in Andalucía that are perfect to visit and bathe in this summer

These are the 10 best rivers in Andalucía to visit and bathe in this summer.



The change in the weather in terms of rising temperatures is here. Although the typical thing to do at this time of year is to grab a towel and umbrella and head for the beach to sunbathe and cool off the truth is that, as well as coastline and beaches, Andalucía has a rich natural heritage made up of rivers and natural pools for those looking for something out of the ordinary.

However, it should be pointed out that, in many cases, reaching them involves a few kilometres of hiking. But that's no big deal, considering the beauty and exuberance of the landscape, an aspect that can make your day truly unforgettable.

Here is our selection of the 10 best rivers in Andalucía to visit and bathe in this summer.

1. Río Chillar (Malaga province): located in the town of Nerja, we find the Chillar river. Its walking route can be done in approximately four hours during which you will find natural pools and waterfalls. Not to mention the beautiful scenery that surrounds the entire environment and where you can stop to eat and rest.

2. Río Verde (Granada): located in Otívar, Granada, this is one of the region's must-see destinations. Rio Verde is characterised by its emerald waters and waterfalls, the best known being the Chorreras de los Palos or the Cascada de los Árboles Petrificados. Besides this, the area offers other types of sports to enjoy with the family, such as hiking along the Los Poyos del Pescado cliff crossing.

3. Huéznar river and waterfalls (Seville): declared a Monument of Natural Interest in 2001, these waterfalls and river are located 2km from San Nicolás del Puerto, Seville. They are characterised by their crystal-clear water and abundant vegetation, as well as deep pools where you can calmly immerse yourself to escape from the heat. In total, the route is about 7 kilometres long and can be completed in about three and a half hours.

4. Genal river (Malaga): located in the municipality of Jubriuque, this river can be a great option to visit with the family. The starting point is at the Charco de San Juan, right next to the restaurant Camping El Genal in the Genal valley. This is an easy walk along the river where you will find several waist or calf-deep pools. There are also some natural and artificial waterfalls for the enjoyment of young and old alike.

5. Río Cabra (Cordoba): located in the municipality of Cabra, Cordoba province, and listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest, the river Cabra is surrounded by a majestic natural landscape. It is a place that enchants with its crystal-clear waters and the surrounding environment. Along its course there are various waterfalls and natural pools for bathers to enjoy.

6. Río Guadalmina (Malaga): this is an excellent option for lovers of hiking and canyoning. The Guadalmaina is located between San Pedro and Estepona and its canyons form various pools from which you can't leave without having a dip. The journey can take approximately two hours from the village of Benahavís.

7. Dílar river and waterfall (Granada): this is a route that runs along the river bank and ends 6 km after starting out in the recreational area of the Dílar river. It is a simple walk along which you will find several pools and areas to eat, rest and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

8. Charco de la Pringue (Jaén): this is a natural pool formed by the old bed of the Guadalquivir river and is located in the Sierras de Cazorla park. Adjoining the area there is also a recreational area with a beach bar and barbecue area. So it can be an excellent option to enjoy with family and friends.

9. Guarrizas river and Cimbarra waterfall (Jaén): this is an immense waterfall declared a Natural Site by the Junta de Andalucía. This waterfall is formed by the tributary of the river Guarrizas and is located 2km south of Aldeaquemada in the north of the province. This is an ideal place for hiking, scenery and of course cooling off in its waters while enjoying nature to the full.

10. Río la Miel (Cadiz): Located in the Alcornocales Natural Park, this river is made up of several pools and a waterfall of the same name. With a five-metre drop, this is an excellent place to relax and refresh yourself in the midst of nature.