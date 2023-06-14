These are the shopping basket prices that have changed the most in the last year

The Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography has revealed the basic items that have risen and dropped the most in price compared to 2022

The cost of the shopping basket continues to be a headache for many consumers in Spain. The INE national statistics institute this week published the prices of basic products; revealing families continue to pay 12% more than they did a year ago for basic foodstuffs despite the fact that, fortunately, the rise in prices began to slow down its upward march last May.

Looking at the usual products in the supermarket, there are some that have increased in price over the last 12 months while others have become cheaper compared to May 2022 prices. But which are the items that have become more expensive and which have fallen in price the most?

The Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA) has the answer to this question, which has published a list of the usual items with the year-on-year variation. In Andalucía, the year-on-year variation rate of the CPI in the month of May this year stands at 3.7%.

In the IECA list, there are a number of products whose cost has shot up compared to May last year. They are as follows:

1. At the top of the ranking is sugar, which has risen by 44% compared to May 2022.

2. Next on the list is milk, the cost of which has risen by 22%.

3. In third place are potatoes and potato preparations (18%).

4. Pork has risen by 17.3%.

5. Fresh pulses and vegetables rose by 16.4%.

6. Other food preparations increased their value by 16%.

7. Cereals and derivatives, by 14.8%.

8. Mineral water, soft drinks and juices, up 15.7%.

9. Oils and fats have risen by 14.2.

10. Dairy products, up 13.2%.

Products that have fallen most in price in Andalucía over the last year:

The IECA highlights heating, lighting and water distribution, which have experienced a fall of -25%. These costs are followed by urban public transport (-18.3%), interurban public transport (-8.5%), personal transport (-2.1%) and, in fifth place, women's clothing, which has fallen by -1.5%.