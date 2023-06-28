These are the 10 coolest towns and villages in Andalucía to visit this summer

Daniela Londoño Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The summer season in Spain is here, and with it the holidays, trips and in general the movement of people out and about to enjoy the good weather.

For some though, the main thing is to escape from the high temperatures that occur especially between July and August. That is why they prefer destinations further north in Europe or even other continents. Unfortunately, Andalucía is often recognised as a destination where high temperatures can become stifling. Although some of the Andalusian provinces tend to register maximum peaks during heatwaves, the truth is that not all the region is the same. Fortunately, in addition to a long coastline, Andalucía has several mountain ranges and towns and villages nestled in them where the climate is quite mild and pleasant.

There are several options to enjoy a cool summer in the region and here we tell you about the ten coolest Andalusian towns and villages that have the best temperatures this peak holiday season. Without a doubt, they are an excellent option for those who don't want to stray too far from home, or for those who want to explore new places without suffering from extreme heat.

1. Aracena (Huelva province): With an average temperature of 26C during the summer, Aracena is a charming Andalusian village thanks to its historic monuments. Its town centre is located next to the castle. The church of Nuestra Señora del Mayor Dolor, convent of Santa Catalina Mártir, and the Gruta de las Maravillas (Cave of Wonders) are some of its attractions and places of interest.

2. Bubión (Granada): This is a village nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains, which favours mild temperatures, especially at night. It has a traditional architecture similar to the Berber buildings, Steep streets and terraced houses. Its proximity to nature and mountains makes it a very interesting holiday destination.

3. Carcabuey (Cordoba): It is one of the municipalities located at the highest mountain of the province. Therefore, it is common to find mild temperatures, averaging 28C. Carcabuey has a rich historical heritage that includes the castle, the hermitage of Santa Ana and the church of the Virgen de las Angustias.

4. Cazalla de la Sierra (Sevilla): Characterised by its beautiful heritage, gastronomy, brandy and wines, Cazalla is an ideal place to spend the summer, as its location, in the heart of the Sierra Norte Natural Park, favours pleasant and mild temperatures. In addition, its natural environment is ideal for nature lovers and those who definitely want to disconnect.

5. Cazorla (Jaén): A must for nature lovers, in its surroundings you can enjoy the source of the Guadalquivir river. You can also take a refreshing dip in its waters and go hiking. Its charming traditional houses, noble houses and Yedra castle are not to be missed.

6. Grazalema (Cadiz): Surrounded by forests and nature, Grazalema is one of the least hot villages in Andalucía during the summer. In fact, it is said to have a special microclimate, as its rainfall said to be among the highest on the Spanish mainland.

7. Ronda (Malaga): This is a destination rich in landscape, history and places of interest. Its location, history and legends that make up its traditions make it a unique place, and if we add to that a pleasant temperature, we have a perfect and charming destination.

8. Serón (Almeria): With average temperatures between 16 and 29C Serón is another of the villages with the most pleasant summer climate in Andalucía. Its surroundings are made up of irrigated land, vineyards and orange groves that adorn its architecture and landscape. In short, it is a place that is definitely worth a visit.

9. Trevélez (Granada): Located within the Sierra Nevada Natural Park, in Trevélez you can enjoy pleasant temperatures. Highs rarely climb above 23C or fall below 12 degrees. It is also recognised as one of the most beautiful villages in Spain.

Villaluenga del Rosario (Cadiz): It is a village of Arab origin and Roman vestiges that have been preserved to this day. For example, the terminal fountain of the aqueduct and an ancient road. It is located in a valley, between the Sierra de Líbar and the Sierra de Castillo, which makes for a beautiful and diverse landscape.