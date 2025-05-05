The biggest inflatable playground in the world lands in the south of Spain

Alberto Flores Granada Monday, 5 May 2025, 20:36 Compartir

The biggest inflatable playground in the world has landed in Granada in the south of Spain. With a surface area of 4,000 m² and up to 10 different play areas, Funbox landed in the Andalusian city a few days ago and will be open until 11 May. It offers fun, physical activity, laughs and adrenaline.

"Funbox was born in Los Angeles, which is where we found it and fell in love with it," Rafael González, director of Funbox, explained to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal. He said it is the largest play park of its kind in the world, with a surface area of 4,000 m², "more than half of which is inflatable".

SUR

The concept of Funbox is to offer different inflatable spaces where people of all ages can enjoy jumping and doing a wide range of different activities. "We have an obstacle course, seven-metre slides that are the highest inflatable slides in Spain, a mountain that is almost impossible to climb, Ninja Warrior physical tests. We offer an hour and a half of totally free jumping and fun," González said.

"It is a very active and physical entertainment concept. A zero-tech moment to enjoy playing and jumping".

A session at Funbox lasts 90 minutes. "It's a very active and physical entertainment concept. It's a zero-tech moment to enjoy playing and jumping," González pointed out, adding, "Adults enjoy it more than the little ones."

With prices ranging from 11 to 15 euros, it is "affordable entertainment" option which is proving popular: "People have come en masse and it's been spectacular. We hope to continue like this until the end and that everyone joins in because we love to see everyone jumping," González said.