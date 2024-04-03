The rain in Spain: the Top 10 places that recorded the most rainfall during Easter 2024

La Voz de Cádiz Cádiz Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 19:06 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Easter rains dampened the best time of the year for many people in Spain with many Semana Santa processions cancelled because of the downpours. However, at the same time they did bring some relief to almost everyone. Andalucía was one of the regions where most of the rain fell during the week and of the five locations in Spain where the most was collected, four were in the south of the country.

In one location in Cadiz province the heaviest rain was recorded. In Grazalema, 475mm were recorded. Second place went to Cazalla de la Sierra (in Seville province), with 295, and Cardeña (in Cordoba) with 284.

Panticosa (in Huesca) was in fourth place with 257mm. Close behind, fifth place was also occupied by another Andalusian town: Cortes de la Frontera, in Malaga province with 248mm.

In general, a spokesperson for Aemet﻿ (Spain's state weather agency) pointed out that there has been a temporary easing of the drought in the west of the country thanks to the latest rains, but the long-term drought has not yet been overcome in many catchment areas and that there has been a worsening of the situation in the Mediterranean area because there has been so very little rain in recent months.

In the first six months of what is known as the hydrological year, i.e. the period from 1 October to 31 March, it rained an average of 467mm, some 15% more than usual.

However, the Aemet official spokesperson highlighted the "great geographical differences" in this respect and pointed out that, while in a large part of the west and centre of the country rainfall is around 150% above the norm or even higher, in large areas of the east and in parts of Spain's islands, rainfall over the course of the hydrological year is below 50% of normal.

In the context of rainfall over the last twelve months, the catchment areas to the west of Spain have managed to emerge from the meteorological drought, but those in southern Andalucía, Segura River (Murcia), Júcar River (near Valencia), the eastern Pyrenees that includes a large part of Catalonia, and also , "hanging by a thread", the Ebro river basin, continue to be in drought.

So, in the context of rainfall over the last three years, the river basins of the Duero, Guadiana, Guadalquivir, southern Andalucía, Ebro and a large part of Catalonia continue to be in a situation of long-term drought.

The ten places where it rained the most at Easter in Spain: Grazalema (Cadiz) 489

Cazalla de la Sierra (Seville) 298.3

Cardella (Cordoba) 285

Panticosa, Petrosos (Huesca) 263.4

Cortes de la Frontera (Malaga) 256.8

San Pablo de los Montes (Toledo) 245.2

Puerto El Pico (Ávila) 230.8

Biescas, Búbal reservoir (Huesca) 226.4

Ponteareas - Canedo (Pontevedra) 224,4

Formigal, Sarrios (Huesca) 215.6

In general, March was a "very wet" month. According to provisional data, an average of 120mm has been collected, which is around double the norm for March in Spain as a whole, although with some geographical differences. Therefore, March rainfall was three times the norm in parts of northern Andalucía and in a large part of Castilla La Mancha. At the same time, rainfall exceeded twice the norm for the month in a large part of the west and centre of the country, in the north of Aragon and northern Catalonia.

At the other extreme, rainfall was﻿ 75% below normal in coastal areas by the Cantabrian Sea, in areas to the far south of Catalonia, a large part of the Valencian region, the whole region of Murcia and the far east of Andalucía. In fact, there are areas within these regions where rainfall has been below half the norm.

Finally, the Aemet spokesperson pointed out that there have also been dry and rainy areas in the Balearic and Canary Islands. He said that rainfall was "clearly below normal" in the east of Mallorca and Menorca. As far as the Canary Islands are concerned, the north-eastern islands have received more rain than usual, but the south-eastern islands have received less rain in general.