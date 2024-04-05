Tax authorities expect more than 4.2 million tax returns to be filed in Andalucía with more than half eligible for a rebate

EP Friday, 5 April 2024, 12:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

The period to file tax returns for 2023 in Spain (Declaración de la Renta) is now open. The national tax agency, AEAT, reporting to the Ministry of Finance, expects more than 4.2 million tax returns to be filed in Andalucía for the 2023 tax year, of which more than half (2,826,356) will be returned in rebate (more than 1.9 billion euros).

A total of 3,485,673 individual tax returns will be filed across the region (1.8% more than the 2022 tax campaign) alongside 747,650 joint tax returns (a drop of 1.2%). As regards the new wealth tax (Patrimonio), AEAT expects to receive 33 million euros from the 13,596 tax returns that will be filed in relation to this tax, a huge difference to just two returns filed for 2022, a variation of 1,550%.

Breaking this down by province: 378,913 tax returns are expected in Almeria, 1.2% more than in the previous year; Cadiz, 443,329 (1.2% up on 2022); Cordoba, 394,894 (up 1.3%); Granada, 464.311 (up 1.2%); Huelva expects 274,068 returns, (up 1.4%); Jaén, 329,929 (up 1.3%); Malaga, 810,352 (up 1.3%) and in Seville, 934,495 (up 1.2%). In the Jerez de la Frontera tax office alone (Cadiz), tax officials expect 131,756 returns (1.2% more than in 2022) and in Ceuta and Melilla, 35,302 and 35,976 respectively.

Time frame

The window for filing personal income tax returns online for 2023 (IRPF 2023) opened on Wednesday 3 April and continues until 1 July. Tax rebates will begin, as always, within 48 hours. The main new feature of this round of income tax returns will appear next month. The tax authorities are launching a special assistance plan in May to help over-65s living in small towns and villages throughout Spain to prepare and file their tax returns, as explained in a central government press release.

This year, 23,281,000 tax returns are expected to be filed, an increase of 1.2%, of which 14,614,000, almost 63%, are expected to render the taxpayer eligible for a refund. That total rebate nationally is estimated to be 11.65 billion euros. As to the taxpayers owing some tax (7,092,000 returns for an estimated amount of 18.9 billion euros), as in previous years they do not have to make the first payments until the tax return window closes.

The filing period will end on 1 July for both returns with taxes to pay and returns eligible for a rebate, although the deadline for taxes to be paid by direct debit will end on 26 June. The telephone service for the preparation and filing of tax returns ('Le Llamamos' plan) will begin on 7 May, with appointments available from 29 April, and the one-to-one service in tax offices will begin on 3 June, with appointments available from 29 May. The special plan for the over-65s in the smallest municipalities will start on the same dates as phone-based 'Le Llamamos' plan.

This year the main assistance services continue to be made available in advance: the taxpayer can obtain a reference number to file their return from 12 March; from 19 March, they can both download and view all personal tax data; the mobile app has been updated for this round of tax returns and the first batch of helpful guidance and information has been released both on the app and the agency's electronic office online.

This added content includes specific sections providing a simple explanation of the extended deductions for maternity and childcare expenses, the new deductions for electric vehicles and recharging points, and the refund system for members of mutual societies on presentation of proof of having applied for said membership.

Thanks to this advanced prep, more than 1.6 million taxpayers have already accessed their tax data and a similar number have obtained their reference number to work on and then submit their tax return. This gives them the opportunity of more time to prepare and file the return, if they so wish, from the very first day through 'Renta Web'. This in turn speeds up any rebate that might correspond to them.

The key new feature to this campaign, however, is the aforementioned assistance to people aged over 65 who are fiscally resident tax in a small town or village. This service will begin on 7 May, with appointments available from 29 April, and will be open to senior citizens living in more than 500 municipalities in the 46 provinces of Spain. The reason for selecting these locations, (full list of places available month end online at AEAT's electronic office), is that these are mostly towns with less than 3,000 inhabitants that have no tax office, no regional advice service nor a town hall providing the much-needed guidance during the tax return window.