This must be the municipal pool with the most stunning views in the whole of Andalucía, and it only costs 2 euros to swim

Nerea Fernández Torralvo Cadiz Friday, 4 July 2025, 16:59

You don't need a beach to enjoy the summer if you know where to look and, in Grazalema in Andalucía's Cadiz province, it will be hard to tear yourself away. If you thought that in this small town you were only going to find mountains, hiking trails and picture-perfect whitewashed streets and houses, think again, because you have not yet discovered one of its best-kept secrets: the El Tajo municipal swimming pool , a refreshing oasis set in the heart of nature, with stunning views of the Guadalete Valley and the historic town centre.

Sometimes summer holds surprises where you least expect them. This pool, located next to the famous Mirador del Tajo viewpoints, one of those hidden gems that deserve visiting on a short getaway.

With ramp access and lift access, shaded areas, sun loungers (1.50 euros per allocated time - see below), a mini-pool for babies and toddlers and all the creature comforts for a carefree day, the El Tajo swimming pool has won the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

Entry prices and rules of El Tajo swimming pool

The entrance fee is nominal: 2 euros per session (mornings: 11am-3.30pm/ afternoon: 3.30pm-8pm), or 3.50 euros all day. Children under 3 years old go free. The grounds, toilet facilities and changing rooms are kept spotless and the atmosphere is calm and quiet, perfect for relaxing with the whispering of the mountains as your background track.

Take note, however, as there are several rules to follow:

Shower before entering the pool.

Hair must be tied back.

Smoking is not allowed.

Coolboxes, tables and chairs are not permitted.

Space is limited, so pre-booking is essential.

Food with a view: La Merina restaurant

Just above the pool, not part of it but complementing it, is La Merina restaurant, a place where local cuisine blends with the elegantly presented dishes and unforgettable views.This restaurant offers a varied menu featuring signature Andalusian dishes. You can enjoy anything from almadraba red tuna tataki to more classic options such as prawn salad or fried eggs with ham.

Zoom Views from La Merina restaurant. Salva Moreno

Drinks and cocktails are also available, ideal for some post-swim relaxation, even stretching to having dinner as you watch the sun go down behind the mountains. To see the full menu you can visit their website and book a table.

Making this an overnight stay? Places near the pool

If, after a day of swimming, you decide to stay in Grazalema, there are options to suit all tastes:

1. Hotel Fuerte Grazalema

Zoom Booking.com

A four-star hotel surrounded by nature, ideal for families and romantic getaways. With its own swimming pool, restaurant and all amenities. Prices can be found on this link.

2. Casa Rural El Pinsapo

Zoom Escapada Rural

For those looking for the intimacy of a house but the comfort of a hotel, this option is a good choice. Local charm, with rustic style and attention to detail. Perfect for those looking to switch off completely. The availability of dates and prices can be consulted on this website.

3. La Mejorana

Zoom Booking.com

A small, charming, rural accommodation with friendly service and exceptional views. Once again, this is a great option for those looking to escape the luxuries of a hotel without sacrificing the details, and experience a closer connection with the surroundings. At this link you can check their prices.

4. La Casa de la Abuela Regina

Zoom Booking.com

Centrally located and cosy, ideal for experiencing the town's atmosphere at street level. The accommodation features a shared private pool. Everything is ready to enjoy the relaxing vibe and cuisine of this 'pueblo blanco'.

So, armed with all this information, who could say no to visiting El Tajo municipal swimming pool in Grazalema? With blue waters inviting you to just relax and a restaurant that takes the food experience to another level, this spot is a must-see if you visit this Cadiz town in summer. Cooling off here is not just about taking a dip: it is about immersing yourself in one of the most beautiful landscapes in southern Spain, with all your senses focused on a single moment: the here and now.