Junta's head of economy and finance: 'not against' the tourist tax, but it 'must always go hand in hand with the sector'

Europa Press Seville Friday, 22 March 2024, 13:15

The Junta de Andalucía's minister for the economy, finance and European funds Carolina España said on Tuesday 20 March that she is "not against" the idea of implementing a 'tourist tax' in the region, but she added that, if it is implemented, it should be done "always hand in hand with the sector".

España was speaking to journalists at a press conference following the Junta de Andalucía's weekly meeting, where she was accompanied by the regional government's spokesperson for sustainability, environment and blue economy Ramón Fernández-Pacheco.

España explained that, as the person responsible for finance in Andalucía, she "has always said that "this tax should be introduced or, at least, the appropriate framework should be regulated by the Junta de Andalucía so that each town hall can then decide whether to introduce it or not".

Not against the tourist tax

"I am not against the tourist tax," she said, but added, "We should always work hand in hand with the sector," and that "there is still a lot of room to work, to move forward, to reach an agreement, otherwise, it would be complicated to implement the tax".

Ramón Fernández-Pacheco also responded to questions from journalists explaining that the Junta de Andalucía understands that "a tax figure cannot be imposed against the sector". He maintained that such a move "would go against what Juanma Moreno's government represents".

The spokesperson went on to say that he welcomed the "process of dialogue through the Andalusian federation of municipalities and provinces (FAMP) with the sector in which the Andalusian regional government is going to be proactive in giving its opinion, in search of an agreement on this figure".

Financing of town halls

However, he stated that the tourist tax "will never lead to a confrontation between Andalusian municipalities, or between Andalusian municipalities and the hotel and tourism sector, or all of these against the Junta".

"We will never allow this" he said before alluding to a "debate" which in his opinion, "lies behind the tourist tax" and that is about "how Andalusian town halls are financed" and whether they "are well financed to face the responsibilities they have today, many of which are due to excessive tourism".

According to Fernández-Pacheco "It is very important to tackle a new model of regional funding in Spain" and it is "no less important to make progress on a new model of local funding". He concluded that "this decentralisation of powers that we have in Spain today must go hand in hand with a new funding model".