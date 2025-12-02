Lynx conservation programme achieves best ever result in Spain and Portugal this year

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 17:19 Share

The Iberian lynx ex situ conservation programme has reached one of its "most relevant" milestones in 2025, with the birth of 62 kittens in the network of breeding centres: El Acebuche (Almonte, Huelva), La Olivilla (Jaén), Centro Nacional de Reprodução de Lince Ibérico (Silves, Portugal), zarza de Granadilla (Cáceres) and Jerez Zoo. Of those 62 kittens, 48 have survived to date.

According to information on the programme's website, this is the "highest" figure recorded in recent years, which "consolidates the programme's role as a driving force for the recovery of this emblematic species".

Linx Ex Situ points out that these results "maintain the positive trend of previous seasons and consolidate the essential role of the programme in the recovery of the Iberian lynx", with 424 specimens released in Spain and Portugal since its launch two decades ago.

Over the 2025 breeding season, 32 pairs were formed, resulting in 25 complete pregnancies. Between the end of February and the beginning of May, 62 kittens were born, with an initial survival rate of 77% (23 males and 25 females). Nine of them (five males and four females) will remain in captivity as replacement breeding stock. Vidar - a female specimen from the wild population of Doñana - will be joining them due to her blindness.

In addition, if the clinical and behavioural fitness of the remaining 39 kittens is confirmed, they will be released in early 2026 to join wild populations.

According to Linx Ex Situ, the 2025 results "contrast positively with those of the last two years". In 2023, 26 pairs were created, giving birth to 46 offspring, of which 39 survived (23 males and 16 females). After ensuring the replacement of breeding stock, 31 were released in 2024. In addition, five orphaned kittens rescued in the wild were incorporated into the programme.

In 2024, 30 pairs were formed with 17 pregnancies from which 43 kittens were born. Of these, 31 survived and 21 were released in 2025. Three orphans were also recovered from the wild. Over the 2023-2025 period, the specimens born in captivity have strengthened the wild populations in Murcia, Castilla y León, Andalucía, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura.

The 2025 season coincides with the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the birth of the first kittens in captivity. On 28 March 2005, Brezo, Brecina and Brisa - offspring of Saliega and Garfio - were born at the El Acebuche breeding centre (Doñana). Since then, 835 births have been recorded in centres, resulting in the survival of 640 kittens. Of these, 424 have been released in the Iberian Peninsula.