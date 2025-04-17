Junta will maintain 20% public transport discount in Andalucía throughout the year

Laura Ubago Granada Thursday, 17 April 2025, 07:09 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía will maintain the 20% discount on the metropolitan transport ticket throughout the year. This subsidy was to end in June, but the regional government will extend the discount for the remaining months of 2025. The regional minister in charge of public works (Fomento), Rocío Díaz, announced this measure in the forum organised by IDEAL and sponsored by Avanza, in which she said that children under 14 years of age will pay nothing to travel on either the metropolitan bus network or the metro when using the youth card. Until now it was only free until the age of four.

Central government has already announced that it will provide a 20% discount on public transport and that it will use that 10% to implement other fleet improvements. The Junta will maintain its 20%, so the overall discount in Andalucía will be 40%. Rocío Díaz indicated that this type of measure is necessary "to promote public transport and have more welcoming cities."

Metropolitan transport will thus be free for the young inhabitants of Andalucía up to 14 years of age as of 1 July. Following the announcement of this measure, Díaz also announced the continuity of the additional subsidies in Andalucía for all public transport users.

"In Andalucía we will always be on the side of measures that encourage public transport and one of these ways is through affordable prices for the people here," she said during the closing of Ideal newspaper's breakfast forum on Monday.

The extension of this measure will come into force on 1 July and will last for a minimum of six months with three types of discounts, two of which are aimed at young people. The first of these is the one already explained here that provides free public transport in Andalucía for any young resident up to 14 years of age in possession of the Junta de Andalucía youth card.

Young person's transport card

For the rest of the users of this card, an additional 50% discount will be offered, in addition to the discounts that already apply on a permanent basis. Juanma Moreno's government launched the Tarjeta Joven de Transporte (young person's transport card) in 2022, which offers residents under 30 years of age a discount of at least 50% when topping up the card.

Furthermore, an additional discount will continue to be applied to all public transport users in possession of the 'consorcio' cards, the three metro passes available in Andalucía and the intercity multi-journey passes. This discount will be 40% from 1 July.

Rocío Díaz indicated that "the Andalusian government has committed to assume and maintain the 20% reduction agreed to since the beginning of the year", as part of the agreement reached with the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility in Madrid, which will contribute the remaining 20%.

Díaz further stressed the importance of the 'consorcio' card, which combines these additional discounts with those applied on a permanent basis. "The card has become the best ally for multimodal, public transport."