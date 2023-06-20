Junta says quality of bathing water of Andalusian beaches is adequate An official report only prohibited swimming in the Colada reservoir in Cordoba due to the presence of cyanobacteria which is potentially toxic

The quality of the bathing water at Andalusian beaches has been given approval by authorities.

The regional ministry of health monitored 352 sampling points in the 274 coastal swimming areas, as well as eight inland bathing points in Andalucía, and deemed the quality to be within established levels.

Water samples were analysed to determine the quality required by the current regulations, such as macroscopic levels, transparency, colour, mineral oils, presence of foam and floating solids, organic material and any other residues such as glass, plastic, rubber and wood, which may affect the cleanliness of the water.

By provinces, in Malaga 85 samples were taken from 85 bathing areas across 14 municipalities. In Almeria a total of 90 samples were taken from 77 bathing areas in 13 municipalities. In Cadiz, 82 samples were taken from 57 bathing areas across 16 municipalities. In Granada, 38 samples were taken from 30 bathing locations spread out across ten municipalities. While in Huelva, 50 samples were taken from 25 bathing areas in 9 municipalities.

In the case of inland bathing areas, water samples were analysed from the Cela reservoir in Lúcar Almería, and the Cubillas reservoir in Albolote, Granada; Bermejales in Arenas del Rey; the Negratín reservoir in Cuevas del Campo and the Fuencaliente spring in the municipalities of Huéscar and Orce. In Cordoba, the Breña II reservoir in Almodóvar del Río has been declared suitable for bathing, while the Colada reservoir in El Viso, swimming is prohibited due to the presence of cyanobacteria that is potentially toxic.

The report on the health quality of the water also provides information on where bathing is not allowed, and will be updated every fortnight throughout the summer season.

The report is available for public viewing on the website of the regional ministry of health and consumer affairs until the end of the swimming season on 30 September.