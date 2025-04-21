Junta reaffirms 'unconditional' support for bullfighting: 'Andalucía and its regional government are enthusiasts'

Agencies Malaga Monday, 21 April 2025, 16:08 Compartir

The Andalusian regional minister and spokesperson, Antonio Sanz, has stated that the Junta is not ashamed to support the old tradition of bullfighting. According to the regional minister, if "Andalucía is bullfighting", so the regional government should be .

Sanz expressed his opinion on Holy Saturday, just before attending the Picassiana bullfight in Malaga - an event, "which is part of the holiday traditions" taking place during the Holy Week's main days.

Zoom The regional minister of the presidency, Antonio Sanz, in the centre, at the bullfight on Holy Saturday in Malaga. SUR

The regional minister also addressed the application of the new bullfighting regulations approved by the Andalusian government, "which contribute to improvement born of consensus" and which "will strengthen, protect and support the tradition".

Sanz said that "around 170" municipalities in Andalucía have joined the network in support of bullfighting. "A network of support for the fiesta, to protect and shield it, to disseminate and promote it," said the regional minister. He also highlighted the growth in bullfighting TV audiences, which has been possible thanks to the doubling of television broadcasts from Canal Sur.

Sanz also expressed his "support of the bullfighting schools", as well as for the art and culture of the tradition, and everything related to it. All in all, bullfighting has received the regional government's undeniable backing, highlighted by the second edition of the Andalusian bullfighting awards.