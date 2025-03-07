Andalucía's 'Gusto del Sur' brand brings together more than 400 food and drink products from the region

Ideal Friday, 7 March 2025, 18:29 Compartir

The Andalusian regional government's 'Gusto del Sur' brand has already exceeded 400 regional food and drinks from a total of 159 Andalusian companies that have registered with the Junta de Andalucía.

Through this tool the regional government aims to promote Andalucía's agri-food sector and continue to boost the competitiveness and profitability of the Andalusian companies that are registered.

Among the wide variety of products that have signed up to the label olive oils stand out in particular. Currently, half of the producers registered with 'Gusto del Sur' are linked to olive oil production, with 80 companies involved in this activity.

Olive oil is followed by fruit and vegetables, with 23 member companies, and wines and vinegars with 21. There are 10 companies that produce hams and sausages, then fishing and fish farming come next with nine companies and sweets and honey with five. At the bottom of the ranking are olives (three companies); preserves, sauces, soups and jams (three companies); rice, pulses and pasta (two companies); bakeries (two companies); and eggs (one company).

The presence of food and drink products protected by Denominations of Origin (DO), Protected Geographical Indications (PGI) or Traditional Specialities Guaranteed (TSG) make up more than 100 entities registered in 'Gusto del Sur'. The Junta's brand also includes 49 entities that produce and sell organic food and beverages.

In terms of provinces, Jaén tops the list with 43 registered entities, representing more than 27 per cent of the total number of 'Gusto del Sur' companies. It is followed by Cordoba with 27; Granada with 23; and Huelva and Seville, each with 15 companies adhering to the quality brand. In Almeria 13 companies have already joined, while in Cadiz and Malaga the number of registered entities is eleven in each province.

Associated advantages

Companies that opt to join 'Gusto del Sur' obtain multiple benefits, including participation in agri-food fairs that offer both the possibility of strengthening international trade relations and conquering new markets. This is the case, for example, of national fairs such as Auténtica Premium Food Fest, the Quality Food and Drink Fair 'Salón Gourmets' and Fruit Attraction. Internationally the Junta's brand attends prestigious events such as 'Fruit Logistica', which is held in Berlin every year.

Belonging to 'Gusto del Sur' also helps entities in activities and promotional campaigns that allow Andalusian producers to take advantage of other links in the agri-food chain, such as large-scale distribution or the Horeca Channel (Hotel, Restaurant and Catering).