As the huge summer holiday exodus of road traffic gets under way, these will be the most congested areas and times of the day in Malaga province this weekend

Enrique Miranda Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

This Friday, 30 June, marks the beginning of July and for many people, the long-awaited summer holidays.

With more than one million long-distance journeys expected in Andalucía - more than 200,000 in Malaga alone - this weekend authorities are warning motorists to exercise extra caution and be attentive to the guidelines of the Directorate General of Traffic, which launches its first Operation Salida campaign this summer. It will start this Friday at 3pm and last until 11.59pm on Sunday 2 July.

For peope who are going to travel by car to or from Malaga province, the DGT provides some recommendations that may be useful to avoid traffic jams and congested areas.

These will be the times and roads with the most congestion; the A-357, A-45, A-7, A-92, A-92M, AP-46, AP-7 and MA-20:

• Friday 30 June, from 15:00 to 21:00.

• Saturday 1 July, from 10:00 to 15:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00.

• Sunday 2 July, from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00.

Trouble spots in Malaga:

• A-45, Alto Las Pedrizas. Kilometres 115.000 - 118.000

• A-7, San Pedro Alcántara. Kilometres 1053.000 - 1050.000

• A-7, Fuengirola. Kilometres 1015,000 - 1013,000 - A-7, Fuengirola.

• A-7, Arroyo de la Miel. Kilometres 1003,000 - 1001,000

• MA-20, Malaga. Kilometres 0,000 - 12,600

Road repairs:

• A-7 Málaga (San José tunnel). Kilometres 983.600 - 982.700.

• A-7 Málaga (Cerrado Calderón tunnel). Kilometres 980.300 - 979.500.

• A-7 Vélez Málaga (Lagos tunnel). Kilometres 944,600 - 943,700 -A-7 Vélez Málaga (Lagos tunnel).

• A-7 Torrox (Tablazo tunnel). Kilometres 939,200 - 938,600 - A-7 Torrox (Tablazo Tunnel).

• A-7 Torrox (Torrox tunnel). Kilometres 937,500 - 935,900 -A-7 Nerja (Torrox Tunnel).

• A-7 Nerja (Frigiliana tunnel). Kilometres 933.000 - 932.500

• A-7 Nerja (Capistrano tunnel). Kilometres 931,600 - 930,200 -A-404 Coín.

• A-404 Coín. Kilometres 5,000 - 1,000

Recommended alternative routes:

• To access from the north of the province to the east and return: on the A-45 until the exit of the A-356 road (called "de arco"), taking direction La Viñuela - Vélez-Málaga and from this locality towards Torre del Mar, Algarrobo, Torrox and Nerja.

• To access from Seville to the west of the province and return: take the A-374 towards Ronda and then the A-397 to San Pedro de Alcántara.

• To access from Seville towards the city and return: by the A-92 until the exit to Sierra de Yeguas, from this locality towards Campillos by the A-365 and from Campillos to Malaga by the A-357.

Click here for the latest situation on the roads of Malaga province.

Click here for live DGT updates of any problems on the roads across the whole of the Andalucía region.