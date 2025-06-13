The heat is on again in the south of Spain: these are the areas with a weather alert this weekend

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Friday, 13 June 2025, 12:09 Compartir

The heat is going to be intense again this weekend in the Andalucía region of southern Spain In fact, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated yellow warnings for high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday due to the forecast of "significantly high maximum temperatures in the inland areas of the eastern third".

Specifically, the warnings will affect Saturday 14 June in the provinces of Granada and Jaén, where maximum temperatures of up to 38C are expected. The warnings, which will be in place from 12 noon until 9pm, are for the Cuenca del Genil and Granada city zones, while in the province of Jaén they affect the Guadalquivir Valley, Cazorla and Segura and, lastly, Moreno and Condado.

The forecast is for slightly cloudy or clear skies although with intervals of low clouds in the Mediterranean coast in the afternoon: "cloudiness of diurnal evolution in the mountains of the eastern interior, where showers and occasional thunderstorms are not ruled out". Aemet also does not rule out 'calima' Sahara desert dust in suspension in the south-eastern half of the Andlaucía region and speaks of "generally rising temperatures", locally unchanged on the Mediterranean slope. It also expects light variable winds.

On Sunday, more heat

As for the weather forecast on Sunday 15 June, Aemet also has activated yellow warnings in the provinces of Cordoba and Jaen for maximum temperatures of 38C, during the same hours as the previous day. The areas affected by the Sunday warning for high temperatures are the following: the Cordoba countryside as well as the Guadalquivir Valley and Morena and Condado, in Jaén province.

At a national level, Aemet points to "probable storms and heavy showers in the east of Castilla-La Mancha, inland areas of the Valencia region and especially in Aragon, where they could be very strong". It also expects "significantly high maximum temperatures in areas of the Balearic Islands, Andalucía and the northeast of the Spanish mainland, with notable decreases in the Cantabrian and upper Ebro".