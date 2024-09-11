Regular sea links between Spanish city on North African coast and Spain's mainland given go ahead

Europa Press Granada Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 16:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Spanish government has given the go ahead to tender a new contract to provide ferry boat services between Melilla and Malaga, Motril and Almeria to ensure the connectivity of the Spanish enclave in north Africa with the mainland.

The contract, which will come into force in January 2025, has an initial duration of two years, extendable for a further two years and is worth 78.7 million euros, IVA (Spain's sales tax) not included, according to a press release published by the national government.

The contract will be divided into two lots: Lot 1, for the Melilla-Malaga-Melilla line, whose base tender price is 10.44 million euros per year; and Lot 2, for the Melilla-Almeria-Melilla and Melilla-Motril-Melilla lines, which are tendered for 9.23 million euros per year.

The objective is to facilitate Melilla's connectivity with the mainland by sea and to allow people to move between the different destinations.

The specifications establish a minimum of six weekly services on the Malaga-Melilla line and three weekly services on the Almeria and Motril lines, which may be extended during holiday periods or periods of high demand.

In the criteria for evaluating the bids, special emphasis is placed on reducing the environmental impact of the fleet and its energy efficiency and, secondly, a reduction in fares, greater cabin capacity and additional services that may be proposed in the tender.

All ships must have a medical service on board, private security, space for pets, quiet space, care and activities for children and internet service with free wifi throughout the trip, as well as cabins and passenger seats.

The estimated value of the contract takes into account for the first time the impact of the entry into force, last January, of the European regulation establishing a scheme for greenhouse gas emission allowance trading for maritime transport.