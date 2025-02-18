The Dutch discount store chain that is sweeping Spain with products for one euro

C. L. Granada Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 10:22 Compartir

Just a few months ago, a chain of non-food stores arrived in Granada, seeking to unseat other giants operating in Spain, such as Mercadona, Carrefour and Lidl. Then, in November, it opened its third shop in the Andalucía region and increased the number of shops throughout the country to 57.

This is Action, a Dutch supermarket chain that was founded in 1993 in Enkhuizen, the Netherlands. Today, the brand has nearly 3,000 shops in 12 countries, making it a fast-growing European phenomenon. Action's first store opening in Spain was in 2022 in Girona.

The company describes itself as the "fastest growing non-food discount shop in Europe". The secret to offering low prices, it explains, is that they buy in bulk, so they can offer their own brands and products and other well-known brands "at lower prices".

In its shops you can find "everything you need for everyday life and the most amazing and fabulous products", from gifts to hand towels and from underwear to sets of pots and pans and craft items. On its website it says it has "over 6,000 quality items" at affordable prices.

Likewise, the store chain's strategy is to regularly renew two thirds of its products, so it is possible to find up to 150 new products every week. This is in addition to the attraction of having 1,500 items for one euro. In short, it uses similar strategies to other chains such as Tedi, Kik and Primaprix.