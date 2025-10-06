The castle in Spain's Andalucía region with a giant cross soaring above the clouds

Marta Negrillo Jaén Monday, 6 October 2025, 17:42 Share

You don't have to be a heritage expert for the first impression of seeing it to be etched in your memory. You only have to set foot in Jaen in Spain's Andalucía region to realise that this giant cross dominates the whole city.

A stone fortress crowning a mountain top surrounded by the city and, right next to it, stands a monumental cross that seems to float above the Andalusian skies. The whole complex is impressive from below, but it's only once you walk up that you truly realise the magnitude of this place that blends history, spirituality and nature.

That place is none other than the castle of Santa Catalina, in Jaen city. Standing at an altitude of over 800 metres, it has dominated the city and the surrounding countryside for centuries. Its towers and walls, of Muslim and then later Christian origins, made this fortress a key element during the Spanish Reconquest. From here, the valley, the natural passage to Granada and complete control of these lands were watched over. Its strategic location explains why it was coveted by so many cultures throughout the Middle Ages.

The castle is not only a military jewel. Over the years it has been the setting for legends and witness to events that marked local history. It is said that the voices of soldiers and prisoners still echo within its walls. Today, adapted for visitors, it hosts cultural activities, historical re-enactments and concerts that bring life to walls that seemed condemned to silence.

Next to it, the star of the show is the white cross that stands at the top of the sierra. It was erected in the mid-20th century and has become a symbol visible from almost any point in the city. Beyond its religious significance, it has established itself as a visual landmark and an icon for the people of Jaen, who gaze at it daily when looking up at the mountain.

The climb up to Santa Catalina is an experience in itself. The road winds through pine forests that perfume the path and, as you climb, the view opens up to endless horizons. Once on the castle esplanade, the view is breathtaking: the city of Jaen unfolds below, with its majestic cathedral at the centre and, to the north, the endless sea of olive trees, the natural hallmark of the entire province. On clear days, the view stretches as far as the Sierra Morena mountain range.

As you approach the cross, the experience becomes more intense. The view is breathtaking but the sunrises and sunsets are the real spectacle. On days with low clouds, you will feel like you are floating above them, as if the castle and the cross were suspended in mid-air.

Santa Catalina castle is today a site of cultural interest and an emblem of Jaen. Its historical value is combined with the scenic charm and tourist appeal of a site that attracts thousands of visitors every year. However, beyond the sheer numbers and accolades, what makes this place special is the emotion it evokes, years of history that tell the story of the life of the city.

To visit Santa Catalina is to travel back in time and, at the same time, to peer into the future of a city that shows its growth and urban expansion. At the top of its hill, the castle and its giant cross stand as guardians of Jaen, right where stone meets sky.

Practical information for the visit

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Saturday: from 10am to 6pm.

Sundays: from 10am to 3pm.

Closed on Mondays (except public holidays).

Admission: 4 euros for general admission, with discounts for students, senior citizens and groups. Sunday afternoons are usually free.

Access: the castle esplanade can be reached by car along a signposted road from the centre of Jaen. It is also possible to go up on foot along footpaths that start in the city. The walk takes about 40 minutes.

The cross is on an esplanade next to the castle, with free access all day, ideal for enjoying sunrise, sunset or night views over Jaen.