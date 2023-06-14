The 10 beach bars in Andalucía with the best sardine skewers, according to Tripadvisor

Alberto Flores Granada Compartir Copiar enlace

If we talk about gastronomy and summer in Spain, there are several dishes that stand out above the rest: potato omelette, gazpacho, pipirrana, remojón... Although if we focus our gaze on the coast, when the summer period arrives there is one dish that takes centre stage: espeto de sardinas (sardine skewer).

This is a very typical dish on the coasts of Malaga, Granada and Almeria provinces and has become so popular that it can now be eaten in practically every corner of Andalucía and Spain. It is made by threading the sardines onto a rod that is stuck next to a wood fire at a distance of 20 or 30 centimetres. In this way, the sardines are grilled and have a very characteristic flavour thanks to the embers.

And, as there are so many options to choose from in Andalucía, today we are going to offer a tour of the Andalusian coastline with some of the best rated chiringuitos on platforms such as Tripadvisor for their espetos.

Agua Amarga, Almeria: La Tarahis

In the municipality of Agua Amarga, in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar area of Almeria, you will find this beach bar that stands out for its good location, sufficient parking and exquisite food right on the sand of the beach.

Salobreña, Granada: Casa Emilio

In the province of Granada there are many places where you can enjoy good espetos. One of them is in the municipality of Salobreña: Casa Emilio, a chiringuito of which users highlight its excellent service, its delicious food and, of course, its spectacular espetos.

Mojácar, Almería: Cala Marina

Once again in the province of Almeria, specifically in Mojácar, there is another beach bar where you can enjoy anchovies, sardines and many other seafood dishes. Specifically, Cala Marina, one of the best-rated places in the area for eating this type of food.

Malaga: El Caleño

In Malaga city there are many options for enjoying espetos and other typical chiringuito dishes. One of the most outstanding is El Caleño, located on the Paseo Marítimo El Pedregal. An ideal option to enjoy espetos and much more.

Marbella, Malaga: Los Tres Pepes

The gastronomic offer in Marbella (Malaga province) is so wide that it is difficult to choose just one place to enjoy espetos, fish and seafood. One of the best rated on Tripadvisor is Los Tres Pepes, defined by some customers as "the ideal complement to a day at the beach".

Marbella, Malaga: Marbal-la

Another option without leaving Marbella is Marbal-la, on Avenida del Duque de Ahumada. A beach bar where you can enjoy seafood and fish at a very competitive price. However, to enjoy their espetos it is advisable to book in advance.

Almuñécar, Granada: La Dorada de Plata

A highly recommended option on the coast of Granada is in the municipality of Almuñécar. There, on San Cristóbal beach, you will find La Dorada de Plata, a place that offers all kinds of seafood dishes, including the traditional sardine skewers.

Cadiz: Bebo Los Vientos

Although espetos are more popular in Malaga, Almeria and Granada, in other parts of Andalucía such as Cadiz they also prepare sardines. One of the most outstanding is the chiringuito Bebo Los Vientos, of which users highlight its large terrace and exquisite food.

Roquetas de Mar, Almeria: La Orilla

Chiringuito La Orilla in Roquetas de Mar is another of the most outstanding options in Andaluca to enjoy some delicious espetos next to the beach. In fact, it is among the best rated restaurants in the area. They also specialise in rice dishes.

Marbella, Malaga: La Milla Marbella

In Marbella, another option to enjoy high quality dishes is La Milla Marbella, a beach bar that some of its customers define as "a luxury restaurant on the sand". Among its dishes, sardines on a skewer are a classic, and one of the most popular with its customers.