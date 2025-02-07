Village in Andalucía puts houses up for rent for only 30 euros in search of inhabitants

L. L. Friday, 7 February 2025, 11:37 Compartir

A village in the western part of the Jaén province, Santiago de Calatrava, has put seven houses up for rent at the ridiculously low price of 30-50 euros per month. The drastic offer is actually a desperate measure to prevent the village from becoming more and more deserted. So far, the town hall has received 8,000 housing applications.

From two bakeries to none, from two bank branches to one, from seven shops to two, there are hardly any bars left, no children in school - such is Santiago de Calatrava's current state, which has motivated the municipality to take action. It obtained from the state the cession of the old barracks, which have been adapted to create seven flats of three and four bedrooms. The rent stands at 30 and 50 euros a month.

Despite lower expectations, the town hall has received 8,000 applications, which have caused the collapse of its services and overwhelmed staff. Many of the applications have not met the requirements.

Santiago de Calatrava has fewer than 700 residents left, of the more than 3,000 it once had. The village is looking for people who have jobs or who will create them, to breathe life back into the streets and prevent the closure of the school. It will soon be decided who will get those seven flats, plus an industrial building, which is on offer at a very low price.