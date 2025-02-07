Upcoming Andalusian cybersecurity congress to focus on healthcare protection

SUR Málaga Friday, 7 February 2025, 17:15 Compartir

The Andalusian Cybersecurity Congress will once again bring together national and international leaders in the latest trends in digital security on 2 and 3 April in Malaga. This fourth conference is organised by the Agencia Digital de Andalucía and will focus on the transversal capacity of cybersecurity in all sectors and on its possibilities in combination with other technologies.

This year, it will specifically focus on initiatives related to the health sector - an area in which the protection of information is fundamental, given the particularly sensitive nature of the data.

The third edition of the Andalusian Cybersecurity Congress in March 2024 brought together more than 2,500 people. The focus last year was on boosting the sector and promoting opportunities among Andalusian companies. The event brought together the broad Andalusian cybersecurity ecosystem, integrating administration, companies and universities.

Attendance at the conference is free of charge. Speakers and programme will be announced soon.