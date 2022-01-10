I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 using a pharmacy test, what next? There have been protocol changes about how to monitor mild cases of the infection in Andalucía

There has been a raft of changes as to how Spain deals with Covid-19 infections from prioritising tests for vulnerable people to how the quarantine of a school class is decided. These changes also include what to do if you test positive for Covid-19 using a test bought at a pharmacy.

According to the Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health, if an antigen test returns a positive result, the result should be recorded in the Salud Responde application. The app has new features to allow users to do this.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 is asked to first begin self-isolation for seven days and contact close contacts and anyone they live with to let them know about the situation. Sick leave, if necessary, can be obtained through the app by following these steps.

One, access the Salud Responde app then select a tab with the coronavirus icon. Click on that and select the option 'Notification with self-diagnostic antigen test'. Then, complete the form with personal data, symptoms, and indicate if you live with a vulnerable person or if you need sick leave.

For isolation at home, the authorities recommend staying in just one room as much as possible and using an FPP2 mask in common areas. Ventilate the house well and always use the mask when others are around.

Even those who are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms should self-isolate, but there will be no clinical monitoring of their health. People who are vulnerable because of other health conditions or who present severe symptoms will be monitored.

For those with severe disease or immunosuppression, the minimum isolation period of 21 days is maintained.

If a close contact lets you know they have tested positive for Covid-19, your response should be based on your own vaccine status and level of vulnerability. Fully vaccinated people should carry out only essential activities and reduce their social interactions as much as possible by using a mask constantly for 10 days after the last exposure. They should also watch for symptoms. Close contacts who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated should quarantine for seven days.