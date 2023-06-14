Sweltering heat in Andalucía: yellow alert for high temperatures this Friday Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) is forecasting highs of up to 38C in several Andalusian provinces

New episodes of sweltering heat are on the way in Andalucía. Specifically, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) plans to activate yellow warnings due to the risk of high temperatures this Friday in several Andalusian provinces: Huelva, Seville, Cordoba and Jaen, where maximum temperatures are expected to reach 38C.

The heat warning will be activated from 1pm on the afternoon of 16 June and will last, in principle, until 9pm. According to the weather forecast, the warning will affect Cordoba city and the countryside of Cordoba; Andévalo and Condado-Huelva, the Guadalquivir valley of Jaén-Jaén and the countryside of Seville province.

Isolated showers

As for the forecast for the whole of Spain, Aemet has predicted "stable weather" in most of the country, with a predominance of partly cloudy or clear skies. Only in Galicia and the Cantabrian area are intervals of medium and high clouds expected. In the afternoon growing areas of scattered cloud in areas of the interior of the mainland and Mallorca could form, with the possibility of some isolated showers in the Pyrenees, north of the Iberian and the northern plateau, Mallorca, and more likely and intense in the Cantabrian mountain range, where they will be accompanied by occasional thunderstorms.

As for temperatures, a generalised increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures is forecast. "Daytime temperatures will exceed 35 degrees in the mid-Ebro and southwest quadrant of the mainland, where they could occasionally reach 40C in valley areas without the minimum temperatures dropping below 20 degrees," reported Aemet.

Finally, winds from the east and northeast are also expected on the Cantabrian and Galician coasts; easterly in the Alborán sea and the Strait of Gibraltar, in this case with some strong winds, and from the northeast on the southeastern coasts of the mainland.