This is the moment Sting gave a surprise performance to exclusive audience during a conference in Spain

British singer Sting surprised attendees at a conference in Seville on Saturday 3 May by giving an impromptu concert at the city's Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones conference and exhibition centre. He performed in front of an audience of around two thousand people during a business event organised by the Thermomix brand, according to municipal sources.

Videos of the performance of the 73-year-old artist, who has sold more than 100 million records throughout his long career, have begun to circulate on Instagram and other social media networks.

This is the first time that Sting has given a concert in Seville, despite numerous attempts by promoters to organise one. However, it is not the first time that Sting has been in the Andalusian city. At the World Expo in 1992 the singer recorded the video clip for 'When we dance' in the French Pavilion, the Kuwait Pavilion and the Pavilion of Discoveries, which was released two years later.