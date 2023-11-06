SUR in English helps take Andalucía to London

Sections
Commuters in London woke up this Monday morning, 6 November, to a dose of southern Spain without having to make a diversion from their usual route into the city.
The special supplement produced by SUR in English to mark the World Travel Market was inserted into the daily morning freesheet City A.M. that is distributed at tube and railway stations across London.
As well as the less uplifting stories about the UK's GDP data showing the start of recession, share slumps and job cuts, readers were treated to 24 pages inviting them to start thinking about their next holiday in the sun... and to make sure that when they do, Andalucía and Gibraltar are top of their wish list of destinations.
Meanwhile inside the ExCel exhibition centre the World Travel Market kicked off its 43rd year as destinations from all over the world got together to lure British holidaymakers.
There too, the SUR in English special Southern Spain supplement was distributed from the Costa del Sol and Andalucía stands where around 300 professionals and authorities began three vital days of meetings and negotiating deals for the industry.
