Sunday shopping bonanza in Andalucía Shops across the region can open on more Sundays and public holidays this year

With the winter sales due to start on 9 January, shoppers can take advantage of increased opening hours throughout 2022 with more opportunities for shopping on Sundays lined up than in previous years.

Commercial establishments in the region were able open their doors on 2 January and will be able to do so again on 9 January.

In February, stores will open on 27 February, which is a holiday.

During the rest of the year, shops can open four extra times in April (the 10th, which is Palm Sunday; the 14th, which is Holy Thursday; the 15th, Good Friday and the 17th, Easter Sunday); once in May (Monday the 2nd); every Sunday in June, July, August and September plus Monday the 15th and Saturday the 19th of August, which are public holidays; twice in November (the 1st and 27th) and on the five Sundays in December (4th, 8th, 11th, 18th and 26th).

The new opening times apply across Andalucía. This means that shops such as Plaza Mayor, Ikea, Leroy Merlin and El Corte Inglés, and stores that have 300 square metres of shopping space, such as Zara, Cortefiel and some Asian bazaars, will be able to enjoy more trading days.