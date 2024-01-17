Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The hack attack was uncovered by cybercrime legal expert. SUR
Student ordered to pay compensation and do community service after hacking his teacher&#039;s Google account in Spain
Crime

Student ordered to pay compensation and do community service after hacking his teacher's Google account in Spain

The 17-year-old ended up in court in Seville after illegally accessing the victim's cloud account where she kept examination papers

Susana Zamora

Malaga

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 15:25

Compartir

A teacher at a secondary school in Gines (Seville) who suspected that someone was trying to access her virtual Google cloud account realised that one of her students might be trying to view the exams she kept in this virtual repository proved to be true.

As a result, she decided to file a complaint. Now, a juvenile court in Seville has sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to 55 hours of community service for a crime against privacy, and compensation to the teacher of 1,000 euros.

In a ruling the court declared it to be proven, in agreement with the accused student that "from 14 February to 5 April 2022, without consent and violating the relevant security measures", he "accessed from his mobile phone on numerous occasions the virtual drive/cloud account linked to the corporate Google account whose owner is his teacher, where she stores both personal and corporate information".

At the hearing, according to the sentence, the student "declared himself to be the author of the facts”. The sentence added that the public prosecutor's office sought and was granted "the measure of 55 hours of community service, with the aim of making [the accused] understand that he acted incorrectly, that he deserves the reproach of society, that the acts committed are serious, that damage has been caused to a person in an unjustified manner and that the provision of services required of him for the benefit of the community constitutes an act of just reparation".

The teacher’s lawyer, Fran Peláez, stated that this type of technological crime is "extremely difficult to prosecute due to its complexity when it comes to identifying the perpetrator".

In this particular case, "it was deduced that the intruder could be someone in the teacher's circle who was interested in the type of information stored in the cloud". Therefore, faced with such a confusing scenario, "the only possibility was to identify the perpetrator through the IP address that could identify a device on the internet or on a local network," according to the lawyer, a cybercrime expert with the legal firm PenalTech.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga and the Costa del Sol face several days of rain and higher temperatures than normal
  2. 2 Scooters in Malaga: These are the new regulations every user needs to know about
  3. 3 Arrests after hooded thieves rob 73-year-old man of supermarket takings in Malaga province town
  4. 4 Price of butane gas cylinders in Spain goes up as of today, and this is what you should be paying
  5. 5 Drink-driver clocked at 210km/h on Malaga motorway
  6. 6 Spanish government bans the use of flavours and aromas in heated tobacco products
  7. 7 International Croquette Day: Where the popular Spanish tapa originates from and how to make them
  8. 8 Bowling alley and virtual reality zone set to open at Muelle Uno in Malaga
  9. 9 'I'm full and need to be emptied!': Fuengirola optimises waste collection with new smart bins
  10. 10 Junta de Andalucía clarifies when it will drop mandatory face masks in all healthcare facilities

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad