Student ordered to pay compensation and do community service after hacking his teacher's Google account in Spain

Susana Zamora Malaga Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 15:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A teacher at a secondary school in Gines (Seville) who suspected that someone was trying to access her virtual Google cloud account realised that one of her students might be trying to view the exams she kept in this virtual repository proved to be true.

As a result, she decided to file a complaint. Now, a juvenile court in Seville has sentenced a 17-year-old teenager to 55 hours of community service for a crime against privacy, and compensation to the teacher of 1,000 euros.

In a ruling the court declared it to be proven, in agreement with the accused student that "from 14 February to 5 April 2022, without consent and violating the relevant security measures", he "accessed from his mobile phone on numerous occasions the virtual drive/cloud account linked to the corporate Google account whose owner is his teacher, where she stores both personal and corporate information".

At the hearing, according to the sentence, the student "declared himself to be the author of the facts”. The sentence added that the public prosecutor's office sought and was granted "the measure of 55 hours of community service, with the aim of making [the accused] understand that he acted incorrectly, that he deserves the reproach of society, that the acts committed are serious, that damage has been caused to a person in an unjustified manner and that the provision of services required of him for the benefit of the community constitutes an act of just reparation".

The teacher’s lawyer, Fran Peláez, stated that this type of technological crime is "extremely difficult to prosecute due to its complexity when it comes to identifying the perpetrator".

In this particular case, "it was deduced that the intruder could be someone in the teacher's circle who was interested in the type of information stored in the cloud". Therefore, faced with such a confusing scenario, "the only possibility was to identify the perpetrator through the IP address that could identify a device on the internet or on a local network," according to the lawyer, a cybercrime expert with the legal firm PenalTech.